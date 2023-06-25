The mass exodus of AFC Sudbury’s promotion-winning squad has continued with three further departures now confirmed in Reggie Lambe, Joe Grimwood and goalkeeper Alfie Stronge.

The latest trio takes the total of departures of Rick Andrews’ squad to 16 with SuffolkNews believing just two now remain weighing up offers – in midfielders Ben Hunter and Jake Turner – as the club looks to slash its spending with a much reduced playing budget.

Former boss Andrews has told us he was shocked to have been told he had to work with ‘more 40 per cent’ less than last season, when the club earned promotion back to Step 3 by winning the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs, having come runners-up.

Joe Grimwood has made more than 150 senior appearances for AFC Sudbury since joining the club’s academy but will be playing elsewhere next season Picture: Mecha Morton

With the club looking to put its academy at the heart of the club once again, according to CEO Patrick Bell, centre-back Grimwood’s exit is the one likely to hurt the most.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised centre-back is one of the best examples of a first-team success story from the academy, having come through the system to make more than 150 senior appearances and led the club as captain for the second half of 2021/22.

Grimwood was relieved of the captaincy in a bid to concentrate on his own form ahead of last season with experienced head Reece Harris taking on the armband.

After 6 years of being at AFC Sudbury it’s time for me to move on, I really can’t thank the club enough for what they have done for me, without doubt one of the best academies in non league football. So firstly thank you to all the academy staff, you know who you are. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g69q91r2YL — Joe Grimwood (@joe_grimwood) June 24, 2023

And the imposing centre-back, still under 25, was the club’s highest appearance maker in 2022/23, with 47 matches in all competitions in what was the best defence in the division – conceding just 33 goals from 38 league games. He also weighed in with two goals at the other end.

Grimwood wrote on Twitter yesterday: “After six years of being at AFC Sudbury it’s time for me to move on, I really can’t thank the club enough for what they have done for me, without doubt one of the best academies in non-league football.

“So firstly thank you to all the academy staff, you know who you are.

“And thank you to the club for believing in me at such a young age and giving me the opportunity to play 150+ games for the club, also to the fans & volunteers who have been great to me and more importantly to the club since I joined. I wish Sudbury all the best in the future.”

Reggie Lambe celebrates scoring for AFC Sudbury against his former club Stowmarket Town in a spell in south Suffolk which proved to be short but sweet Picture: Mecha Morton

Attacking midfielder or forward Lambe came through the ranks at Ipswich Town, and Bermuda’s most capped international was viewed as a transfer coup on his arrival following a spell at divisional rivals Stowmarket Town in early February.

He went on to make 15 appearances, scoring three goals, including a stunner in AFC’s 3-2 play-off semi-final victory at home to Grays Athletic.

The player who turned 32 just ahead of that move to south Suffolk and includes Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Toronto, Mansfield Town and Carlisle United among his former clubs, tweeted: “I would like to wish @AFCSudbury all the best, my time at the club has come to an end.

I would like to wish @AFCSudbury all the best, my time at the club has come to an end. It was short but sweet thanks for the memories! pic.twitter.com/EgiuXIgAJp — Reggie Lambe (@ReggieNaldo) June 24, 2023

“It was short but sweet thanks for the memories!”

Goalkeeper Stronge, who had lost his place to Aveley’s title-winning glovesman David Hughes when Andrews decided to strengthen his options between the sticks in late October, had gone out on loan to his former lower-league club Woodbridge Town.

But he returned from helping Luke Hyam’s Woodpeckers to a fourth-placed finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to take his place on the bench in AFC’s play-off final victory against Heybridge Swifts.

However, in the wake of the club announcing former Stowmarket goalkeeper James Bradbrook as their first signing since Marc Abbott succeeded Andrews as manager, SuffolkNews has confirmed with the player that he has left the club.

With 16 players now to replace, a number of other news arrivals are understood to be ready to be announced to supporters over the coming week.

Meanwhile, one of Sudbury’s other big name departures, 49-goal striker Nnamdi Nwachuku, has signed for former joint AFC boss Angelo Harrop at Vanarama National League South (Step 2) outfit Braintree Town.

It is expected The Iron will also be Grimwood’s next destination.