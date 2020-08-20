Christian Appleford has continued to build his Hadleigh United squad for the upcoming season with the signing of Max Dinnell.

The midfielder spent the majority of last term with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers, for whom he scored four goals in 22 appearances.

He moved to Whitton United shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown but has now linked up with the Brettsiders.

BF-10-08-2019-034-GDHaverhill Rovers No 11 Max Dinnell in action in action. (40911402)

Appleford said: "I am delighted to have signed Max, especially because there was quite a bit of interest from other clubs in our league.

"He's got great feet, is tenacious and is not afraid to get stuck in. He also moves the ball really and takes up good positions.

"He'll fit in really well with the way that we want to play."

