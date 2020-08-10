Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United have boosted their forward line by bringing back Kyle Cassell to the club from higher-league AFC Sudbury.

The versatille frontman, who is part of the Army Men's Senior and United Kingdom Combined Armed Forces (UKAF) squads, left the Brettsiders in mid-December to test himself in the Isthmian League.

But Cassell, who topped Hadleigh's goalscoring charts in recent seasons (11 in 22 apps in 2018/19) prior to his departure, has decided to return to the Millfield-based club.

Kyle Cassell scores the third goal for AFC Sudbury in February's 3-0 home win over Bury TownPicture: Clive Pearson

The player who scored six goals in 13 appearances for Hadleigh in the early part of the coronavirus hit 2019/20 campaign had nine outings in an AFC Sudbury shirt, scoring one goal for the Yellows, in February's home derby win over Bury Town.

He joins former Bury, Brightlingsea Regent and Felixstowe & Walton United central midfielder Joe Yaxley as a new signing for Hadleigh, who had been second-from-bottom when the season was suspended in mid-March before later being declared null and void.

Joe, who is described as a 'tenacious and creative ball playing midfielder', joins a squad that will include his brother Jack, who also plays in the centre of midfield.

New Hadleigh United signing Joe Yaxley, pictured in action for Bury Town in the 2017/18 Omni Freight Services Premier Cup final at Portman Road against LeistonPicture: Mecha Morton

The retained squad of players is as follows:

1 ST Steve Holder, 2 CB Kris Rose, 3 ST Joel Glover, 4 CB Matt Paine, 5 GK Nick Punter, 6 ST Matt Hayden, 7 RB/CB/CM Ben Elliott, 8 MLC Josh Cheetham, 9 RB/LB James Ross, 10 LB Marco Makris, 11 LW Mason Ransome, 12 CM Jack Yaxley, RM/CM Brett Crisp, 13 RM/LW/FC Gavin Van-Oene, 14 LB/M Dan Knight, 15 ST Dan Hayes, RB/RM Shane Murphy.

Hadleigh lost their first pre-season friendly 2-1 at lower-league Ipswich Wanderers last Tuesday before coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.

This coming Saturday Appleford's side travel to lower-league Debenham LC in another behind closed doors match before hosting higher-league Leiston next Tuesday.

Kyle Cassell has returned to Hadleigh United after a spell with AFC SudburyPicture: Richard Marsham

See Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for reaction to the new additions.

