Sudbury Cricket Club’s ambition to get their second team to within a division of their firsts has been shown with their latest signing.

Dan Poole, who helped Tom Huggins’ side to win successive East Anglian Premier League titles in 2017 and 2018 has been brought back to the club from Haverhill, where he was vice captain.

But while a few outings for the firsts have not been ruled out, he will predominantly be assigned to spearing Brett Dale’s second team’s push for promotion in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three.

Dan Poole, pictured in action for Sudbury in the 2018 title-winning campaign, has returned to the club from Haverhill Picture: Richard Marsham

Captain Brett, who knows him well having been playing in the same Acton Sunday side together, said: “He left two seasons ago and had one proper season at Haverhill and a season of friendlies.

“He will be playing for us this year from Haverhill, who are in Division One at the moment, so it is a very good signing for us.

“He will be an opening batsman and will be our first change bowler.”

Dan Poole faces the camera during his first spell at Haverhill

He added: “He is a massive signing for us as we are pushing for promotion this year. I explained that the club wants to get the seconds as close to the first team as possible by aiming to get in Division One and he was totally on board with that.”

Poole is set to be playing alongside a former team-mate, with Joey Kettle having also made the move over from Haverhill while Adam Dellar has been recruited from the same club for the firsts.

Another signing Brett is excited about integrating into the team when the new season is due to get under way next month is Chris Sturgeon, from his spell with divisional rivals Long Melford.

“He is another person I have played with,” said Brett. “This is my fourth season at Sudbury and he came and played with me when I was at Melford and we were then playing cricket together at Acton.

“He is a seam bowler and we are desperate for another seamer.

“He is another player who will add a bit more quality and bring his experience to the team.”

While other clubs in the Two Counties played in unofficially-organised competitions in the truncated Covid-19 hit 2020 campaign, Sudbury IIs only played stand-alone friendlies. Their first fixture is set to be on April 17 at Little Bardfield Village, subject to the government sign off for recreational cricket with the ECB, which is still pending.

l Meanwhile, the club recently held their 2020 awards within a virtual online quiz evening.

Club captain Darren Batch was named Player of the Year while Martyn Cull was 1st XI Player of the Year and Phil Halliday 2nd XI Player of the Year.

The Sunday player award went to Bella Fairs while Gemma Gale was named Ladies Player of the Year.

Free Press club columnist Johnny Amos was Most Improved Player while youth chair Halliday was named Clubman of the Year .

Finally, the Chairman’s Tankard was awarded to Keelan Waldock.

