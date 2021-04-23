Ed Clark says Halstead (233-4) have the top three in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship in their sights following Saturday’s pleasing six-wicket opening-day win at Woolpit (232-7).

Former long-serving captain Josh Wells announced his return to the side after a 2020 breather by following up his 96 in the friendly with Chelmsford with a century (119no) to steer the north Essex side to victory with 10 overs to spare.

It came after Andy Northcote’s Woolpit side had won the toss and elected to bat.

Josh Wells hit a century in Halstead’s opening day win at Woolpit Picture: Richard Marsham

But tight bowling from Josh King in particular, who took 2-26 off his 10 overs helped restrict the hosts to 232-7 from their 50 overs. Clark, who took over the captaincy from Wells for last summer’s series of friendlies, finished with 2-41 from his six overs.

Clark said: “It was a great start to the season, especially as Woolpit provide good opposition every year.

“We are really pleased with the result and the performance.

Halstead captain Ed Clark bowling Picture: Mark Westley

“Obviously it was outstanding from Josh to get 100 to take the run chase on on a difficult total on what was a good pitch but still an April wicket.

“It was nice to win but it was also nice to win but still have areas of the game we thought we could have done better in, such as a few wides and a few bits in the field.”

It is those areas they are looking for more gains in when they go to Maldon this Saturday (12pm).

“It is another big game as it is always a competitive game against Maldon,” he said. “They had a close game with Braintree (three-wicket defeat) and we want to win.”

There are no plans for an overseas this year with the Covid-19 travel complications, but while they flirted with relegation in 2019, finishing ninth, Clark believes they can be up the other end of the table come September.

“I do not see any reason why we cannot finish in the top three places,” he said.

“We have got a nice competitive team that has a nice balance to it this year with so many different options when I am looking at selection.”

Opening bowler Shorn Bobb is back at the club after moving back for a home placement in his Royal Navy job while Clark believes a number of youngsters have benefited from their focus on a development summer last year under player/coach Chris Rayner’s tutelage.

Charlie Douglas is set to return to bat at number three this weekend with Chris Amos dropping into the seconds, who host Witham II in Division Four (12.30pm) after a seven-run defeat at Wivenhoe.

Hadleigh are frustrated

Hadleigh (166-9) host Wivenhoe on Saturday (12pm) looking to bounce back from a five-wicket defeat at Witham (167-5) in their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One opener.

Josh Davey’s 38 from 89 balls was their biggest individual score after winning the toss with Greg Stephens (3-23) and Carl Bragg (2-26) doing the damage.

* Long Melford (181-7, Hoadley 48no, Harvey 3-35) won by four runs in their Division Three match at Haverhill II (177). They host Walsham on Saturday (12.30pm).

