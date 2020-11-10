Former Hadleigh bowler Reece Topley will depart for South Africa on Monday after being included in the England National Selectors’ squads for the men’s white-ball tour.

The 26-year-old Surrey left-armer, who was raised in Polstead, has been picked for both the Twenty20 series and One Day Internationals.

England will play three IT20s and three ODIs, all taking place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at Newlands, Cape Town and Boland Park, Paarl, before flying back on December 10.

Reece Topley bowling for Surrey in their T20 Blast quarter-final victory over Kent at The Oval on October 1Picture: Dave Rowe / Londoncentrical (43064080)

Topley, who was born in Ipswich, played 10 ODIs and six T20 matches for England in 2015/16, before suffering career-threatening multiple stress fractures of the back.

However, following an impressive 2019 T20 Blast campaign with Sussex – taking 17 scalps at an average of 17.94 – selectors named him among a 55-strong group to resume training with the national side in the summer.

The former Royal Hostpial School pupil featured in England’s ODI with Ireland in Southampton in August to mark his return to competitive action with the Three Lions, taking 1-31 from nine overs in a four-wicket win.

His 2020 club season saw him reach the T20 Blast National Finals at Edgbaston with Surrey last month following eight straight wins. But after winning their semi-final with Gloucestershire they lost the trophy decided to Notts Outlaws.

England Men’s IT20 Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

England Men’s ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).