Polstead-raised Reece Topley was part of the England side that recorded a six-wicket victory in today's one-day international against India.

While Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will understandably dominate the headlines due to their performances with the bat, the role Topley played with the ball should also not be overlooked.

The former Hadleigh bowler, who has been plagued by back problems in recent years, recorded figures of 2-50 from his eight overs.

And he proved to be particularly useful at the death. At a point in which the hosts were threatening to post a score north of 350, Topley's last two overs helped to restrict them to 336-6 from their 50 overs.

It also provided the tourists with a platform in which to chase – and with Bairstow (124) and Stokes (99) in devastating form – they got to the target with more than six overs to spare.

For 27-year-old Topley, it was his first outing for England since the summer of 2020 and he will hope to his retain his place when the sides meet for a series decider on Sunday.

Former Ireland international Niall O'Brien, who is now a commentator and pundit, was particularly impressed by his performance.

His display also captured the attention of ex-England captain Nasser Hussain and now Sky Sports commentator, who said: "When everyone else was going round the park in that last 10, he just came on and bowled those little two or three overs.

"He might have still gone for 15 or whatever it was but in the context of the day, it was a good comeback to the side for Reece Topley."

David 'Bumble' Lloyd duly replied: "What an asset, (a) left-armer that's 6 foot 7."

