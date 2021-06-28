Popular former Cambridge United goalkeeper Danny Potter has returned to his coaching position at AFC Sudbury, re-uniting him with new joint manager Rick Andrews.

The 42-year-old has left Stowmarket Town as their goalkeeping coach to take up the same role working under his former manager at Greens Meadow once again.

Potter, who clocked up more than 100 league appearances with Cambridge United from 2007-2010, was previously brought in to work with the glovesmen at Sudbury by Jamie Godbold following relegation from the Isthmian Premier in the summer of 2017. He left after four months following the appointment of Mark Morsley with extra work commitments cited for the move.

Former Cambridge United goalkeeper Danny Potter is back coaching at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

He will replace fans' favourite Paul Walker as the club's goalkeeper coach, who was yet to start the role following announcing his retirement from playing in March following a serious facial injury.

A statement on AFC Sudbury's website revealed Walker had been offered the chance to reverse that decision to remain at the club as their number one, but declined.

Morsley had brought in former Millwall, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers professional Tony Kinsella in as the side's head coach last October while promoting Liam Aves from the reserves to first-team coach. But both have also now left the club, it has been confirmed.

Paul Walker, who like Danny Potter runs his own goalkeeping coaching company, has left AFC Sudbury having been offered the chance to reverse his decision to retire from playing Picture: Clive Pearson

"With the new management team in place it was inevitable that there would be a new look to the coaching set up and thus today we have had to part ways with a few familiar faces and we also welcome in a truly seasoned ex pro to complete the new look dug out team," the club statement read.

"This weekend the club have said goodbye to Tony Kinsella and Liam Aves and much as it pains us also, to Paul Walker.

"It had been hoped that Paul could be tempted back into the gloves and once again grace our hallowed plastic, but it wasn't to be and Paul is quite adamant that he does not wish to play on, despite his outrageous performance in the Lynsey Davies charity match that saw him pull off save after save and prove to everybody who was there that he is still a 'keeper at the very top of his game and we should all just be thankful to have seen him put in so much of his heart and soul into AFC.

"One new face coming into the club as goalkeeping coach is Danny Potter who will add experience, life and vigour to the role.

Former manager Mark Morsley (left) brought in Tony Kinsella (right) and Liam Aves (centre) in October to form his new first-team management team but all three have now departed Picture: Steve Screech

"Danny experienced a successful playing career in both the professional game and non-league.

"Starting his career with three years at Chelsea, Danny then moved on to Colchester, Exeter, Canvey Island, Stevenage, Cambridge, Torquay and Newport before finishing his playing career at Eastbourne Borough.

"Danny has enjoyed play-off and F.A Trophy success and will bring a wealth of experience on and off the pitch with his professional mentality and drive to succeed.

"After his playing career came to an end, Danny moved into coaching at Leiston before moving on to a short stint here at Sudbury and the three successful years at Stowmarket Town under our new joint gaffer, Rick Andrews, and here he is back at Sudbury joining up with Rick again alongside Angelo."

New joint managers Andrews and Angelo Harrop oversaw the start of pre-season training on Thursday evening and will now be building things up ahead of the first pre-season friendly, at home to Braintree Town a week tomorrow (7.45pm).

