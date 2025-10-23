Sudbury racked up the tries for the second weekend in succession during their 66-17 victory over Amersham & Chiltern on Saturday.

Last time out, Cameron Greenhall’s side crossed the whitewash on 11 occasions in a convincing 77-28 triumph at the expense of Hertford.

And while they did not quite hit those heights this time around, they still dotted down nine times – along with a penalty try – to comfortably see off their visitors from Buckinghamshire.

Jake Sumner was among the tries for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nate Atherton and Henry Cowling got the ball rolling with the game’s first two tries, the second of which was converted by Greenhall.

Further tries followed as the contest wore on from Austin Beckett (2), Thomas Dain, Jake Sumner, Charlie Gardiner and Toby Bryant, all of which were converted by the in-form Greenhall.

The try-scoring was rounded off by Sumner’s second of the afternoon and while Greenhall was unable to sign off with another conversion, it did little to deter from what had been another positive afternoon at Whittome Field.

Sudbury will now go in search of a third straight Regional 1 South East victory on Saturday afternoon when they travel over the Cambridgeshire border to face Shelford at The Davey Field (3pm).

Sudbury head into this weekend’s fixture sitting in fifth place in the standings, seven points adrift of league-leading Colchester, who have won all six of their matches this term.

Shelford, meanwhile, are down in ninth position having managed to win only one of their fixtures so far this season.