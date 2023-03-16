Sudbury Cricket Club are set to break new ground in the forthcoming season by welcoming two overseas players to their ranks, including their first female section star.

While South African all-rounder Jordan Morris’ arrival next month is no secret, with the Talbots having announced the 24-year-old’s signing in January, New Zealand-based Emily Cunningham’s capture has been kept under wraps.

But the Free Press can reveal the 25-year-old is having something of a homecoming this summer with her father Steve Cunningham having played for Sudbury during the late 1980s and 1990s before he emigrated with his family back to his homeland.

New Zealand-based Emily Cunningham and South African Jordan Morris are both flying in to play for Sudbury CC in the upcoming season Pictures: World Sports Xchange

Chairman Louis Brooks is looking forward to seeing the Central Districts Hinds contracted player in action for the Talbots’ women’s T20 side on Fridays as well as seeing where she will end up in the men’s set-up on a Saturday.

“She’s been playing for the Central District Hinds which is like the equivalent of an Essex county level side,” he said.

“She has been coming to England for a number of years playing for Berkshire but this year it’s great that she wants to come back home to Sudbury and play here.

Sudbury Cricket Club chairman Louis Brooks is looking forward to seeing two overseas players in action for the Talbots at Friars Street in the upcoming season Picture: Mark Westley

“Hopefully she’s going to be playing for Suffolk and us as well as helping with our Women’s section.

“It’s going to be really good seeing her play Friday nights and Saturday as well as a bit of county cricket on a Sunday.

“It’s great because we’ve never had someone of that stature before and we’re getting more and more girls. Our women’s team is growing so hopefully she can inspire more to come down.”

He added: “I’d assume she would at least be playing in the IIs on a Saturday but it will come down to selection.”

New Zealand-based Emily Cunningham will be the first overseas player to turn out for Sudbury's Ladies' section side in the upcoming season Picture: World Sports Exchange

Top order batter Cunningham’s arrival in May, ahead of Becky Moulton-Day’s side getting started in the Beaumont Seymour Women’s T20 League North, will come after Morris has bedded himself in as their latest overseas professional player-coach.

“We wanted a good young all-rounder, a batter-bowler that is going to be available all season,” Brooks said.

“A lot of the time we like to go on recomendations and he’s a friend and well known by Dustin Melton who we had here a few years ago.

South African all-rounder Jordan Morris has signed for Sudbury Cricket Club for the 2023 season Picture: World Sports Exchange

“He came from the same university and background with good batting and bowling stats that is someone who is keen to coach and that we think will fit right in at the club.”

Pretoria-born Morris made his first-class debut in South Africa for North West in January 2020 and is up to five appearances at that level, the most recent of which has come for Zimbabwe outfit Matabeleland Tuskers.

Brooks said he wished to thank Gosfield School, where their overseas player will be once again housed and working within their cricket academy, for their help making it possible.

Morris is set to arrive on April 6 ahead of resuming captain Paddy Sadler’s side’s second and final warm-up match, away to divisional rivals Bury St Edmunds two days later. The first sees them head to Saffron Walden on April 1.

Sudbury, who finished third last season, have their opening Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) fixture at Frinton-on-Sea on April 15.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Isacc Tombs, a Suffolk Development player, will be looking to get his first taste of EAPL action after moving across from Hadleigh during the winter.

The club have seen first-team player Matt Warering (Witham), former IIs captain Dale Brett (Acton) and first or second player Dan Poole (Haverhill) head in the other direction.

Jonny Amos has been named the new Sudbury II captain and will also take charge of the Sunday first XI while Ollie Mills will take command of the IIIs.

“We are really looking forward to the new season and what it brings,” said Brooks, who added his thanks to the Keith Martin Group for renewing their partnership as main club sponsors.

Talbots hold awards night

Darren Batch’s fantastic 2022 season was recognised with the club Player of the Year award at the Talbots’ recent Annual Dinner which saw ex-England and England player Derek Pringle as the star guest.

The 2022 annual award winners at Sudbury Cricket Club with their prizes following the dinner at the Masonic Hall which saw presentations and a speech made by former Essex and England player Derek Pringle - Ben Reece (1st XI Player of the Year), Beccy Ray (Club Person of the Year), Alex Quin (Most Improve Player of the Year), Darren Batch (Club Player of the Year) Picture: Sudbury Cricket Club (62972454)

The former title-winning first-team captain, who has recently held the club captain role, was their top run-scorer last year with 1,244 from his 26 innings, averaging 59.24 and a high of 118.

Other winners at the Masonic Hall on March 3 were: Beccy Rey (Club Person), Ollie Bradbury (Chairman’s Award), Alex Quin (Most Improved), Ben Reece (first team player), Lucy Amos (Women’s Player, IIIs player), Dom Crame (IIs player), Kenny Moulton Day (Sunday player), Andrew Simmons (Over-50s Player).