AFC Sudbury Graduate Tyler French has complete a move from Wrexham to Dundee, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract at the club who were relegated from the Scottish Premier League to the Championship last term.

The transfer, for an undisclosed fee from the Vanarama National League losing play-off finalists, is subject to international clearance and will see Long Melford-raised defender reunited with his former Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer.

The 23-year-old, who had moved to Sudbury's academy programme from Hadleigh United, took to Twitter following this afternoon's announcement posting: "So happy to be signing for the club can’t wait to get started and taking us back to where we should be."

AFC Sudbury graduate Tyler French has completed a move from Wrexham to Dundee Picture: David Young (Dundee FC)

He will become the second from the Sudbury area to represent The Dark Blues with former Ipswich Town Academy graduate Josh Meekings having captained the club before departing during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement on Dundee's website read: "Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Tyler French from Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

"The defender becomes Gary Bowyer’s first signing since taking charge of the club.

"Tyler was highly sought after when he broke into the AFC Sudbury set up at the age of just 16 and after three seasons as a regular signed for Gary’s Bradford City team.

"After two years with Bradford City and a loan spell with AFC Fylde, he moved to Wrexham and helped them to a 2nd place finish in the National League.

"He joins Dundee this afternoon after putting pen to paper on a two year deal. Tyler will wear number 4 for the club."

A statement on the Wrexham website, read: "French, who joined Wrexham on deadline day in February 2021, made 42 competitive appearances across his 18 months in North Wales.

"After making his debut just a day after signing from Bradford City, the versatile defender – who featured at both right wing-back, and on the right side of the back three – made 17 appearances in his first season.

"He made a further 25 appearances in all competitions last season – including 21 starts – to help Wrexham to second place in the Vanarama National League table."

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: "I really wish Tyler all the best. He was keen to get more first-team football and I felt his opportunities were going to be limited with us this season.

"We thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best."

French was controversially left out of The Dragons' starting line-up in their FA Trophy Final defeat to Bromley (1-0) at Wembley on May 22 but then played the full-back 120 minutes in the National League Play-Off Semi-Final as Phil Parkinson's side lost 5-4 to Grimsby Town after extra-time six days later.