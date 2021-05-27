Craig Power is looking for his AFC Sudbury Academy side to sign off with the trophy he feels they deserve when they take to the pitch at Needham Market tonight (7.30pm).

Following last Thursday’s 11-0 semi-final thumping of Ipswich Wanderers, Leiston provide the opposition in the final of the Blue Square Solutions Boys’ U18s Midweek Cup at Bloomfields.

With Covid-19 having significantly limited their opportunities, a defeat would leave the second-year cohort with the unwanted tag of ending their time trophy-less.

Josh Ambrose is congratulated for scoring a goal during AFC Sudbury's 11-0 Suffolk U18s' Boys Midweek Cup semi-final against Ipswich Wanderers last Thursday Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury’s academy are yet to come up against Leiston in an age group contest. The east Suffolk side also sealed a comfortable progression to the showpiece event, beating Felixstowe & Walton United 6-0 at Framlingham Town FC.

But under-18s head coach Power says they will be well prepared to face them after the academy’s Dave Cannon scouted them in their semi-final.

“They’ve got good players so it will be a test,” he said ahead of their second tie on Needham’s 3G pitch in a week.

Shane Temple, who scored a hat-trick in the semi-final, will be making his farewell appearance in an AFC Sudbury shirt tonight. The striker has been asked back for further trials at Sunderland, Oldham Athletic and Southend United Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’ve said to the lads it will be nice for our second years who are outgoing to end their time with us by lifting the trophy.

“We came close in the Junior Cup and fell short (6-4 defeat in 2019/20 final to Halesworth Town).

“We’ve had a good FA Youth Cup run and now the last part is to be a team and hopefully be pictured lifting the trophy.

“It would be great for them as they’re a smashing bunch of lads and they deserve their moment and I’ll be proud if they can take that opportunity.”

Sudbury go into the game having won the competition in the each of the last four seasons it was run, with Covid leading to its abandonment last year.

The e-ticket only admittance match – tickets available via Suffolk FA website here – will provide a Sudbury farewell for the likes of US-bound captain Tedd Penn and professional hopefuls Shane Temple, Josh Ambrose and Alfie Adams, among others.

Goalkeeper Luke Craigie, meanwhile, will be joining Penn in jetting off to America after signing up to a football scholarship at Louisiana College.

