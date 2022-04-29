They may have lost by an aggregate score of 10-1 to play-off final hosting opponents Buckhurst Hill but Halstead Town boss Mark McLean believes their hosts will under-estimate them at their peril on Saturday (3pm).

An extra-time goal from Jordan Palmer in their Thurlow Nunn League First Division South play-off semi-final at Benfleet’s Canvey Island FC base last weekend ended up booking their spot in the promotion decider.

It set up a trip to a Buckhurst Hill side that have lost just twice in the league this season, narrowly missing out on the title, and amassing 27 more points than the fourth-placed Humbugs.

Halstead Town manager Mark McLean is looking for one last big performance from his Halstead Town side on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

They put Halstead firmly to the sword in their league meetings with three goals in each half for a 6-0 victory at the Milbank Stadium on January 22.

It came after they had beaten them 4-1 in the third game of the season at their Rodding Lane base.

But McLean is sure there will be no repeat in front of a bumper crowd at the weekend, believing his side will arrive in north London in a very different physical and mental state.

Jordan Palmer scored Halstead Town's extra-time winner in their play-off semi-final last weekend Picture: Mark Westley

“It is a different environment,” he said.

“Since we lost at Harwich (& Parkeston 2-1, March 26) we had to adopt a one game mentality where we knew we could not afford one slip-up and every game was a cup final situation for us.

“We are already four games into that mindset now (four wins) and that is important for us as we go there stronger than we did for our two games against them.

“Obviously they are a great team that have grown together and have a goal difference of 115 this season but we are no mugs.

Calvin Poku, right, put Halstead Town into the lead in their play-off semi-final last weekend Picture: Mark Westley

“We did not get a result there earlier this season but I went there without an entire (fit) defence.

“In January we caught them on a bad day and we were missing a number of players again.

“I am certainly not expecting that to happen again this time.”

Heading with a fully fit squad this weekend and a large away support set to be backing them, he added: “We have not come all this way with all the hard work we’ve put in to go there and just make up the numbers.

“Our club have waited a long time for this day and we want it to be special.”

Halstead followers have not seen their side play in the Eastern Counties League’s top tier since the 2006/07 campaign.

In Saturday’s semi-final, striker Calvin Poku’s first-half strike had looked to be enough to keep a Premier Division return alive but a 93rd-minute equaliser sent the tie into an additional 30 minutes.

After Palmer struck early in the first period they headed off the threat of a stirring comeback from the hosts though.

“I am just proud of my boys as they have taken a few knocks along the way but have proved they have a mentality to recover and go again,” said McLean.

He will be without 13-goal midfielder Alfie Cleal (wedding) this weekend but welcomes back Jack Schelvis.