AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has added former Ipswich Town Academy defender Dan Cousens to his newly-promoted squad following a successful trial with the Yellows to becomes his fifth summer signing.

Able to play at right full-back or centre-half, the 19-year-old is one of a number of trailists that have featured in the recently installed Sudbury manager’s pre-season friendly programme so far.

And after playing in every game, he is the first of the trialists, which numbered six in last Tuesday’s home friendly with Aldershot Town, a 1-0 defeat, to be made a permanent fixture – with SuffolkNews understanding more are set to follow in the coming days.

Dan Cousens has signed for AFC Sudbury following a spell with Ipswich Town Academy Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“Dan is a young, athletic, hungry player that has made an impression during pre-season,” said Abbott, whose side also went down to a 1-0 defeat at Step 2 Braintree Town on Saturday with their promotion-winning club record-setting striker Nnmadi Nwachuku on target for The Iron.

“He has a very hardworking attitude towards his football. He’s a good learner who is keen to transition into men’s football from Ipswich Town Academy.

“Like others we have recruited, Dan shows flexibility in the positions he can occupy.”

Cousens’ arrival takes the number of new signings to five, following on from:

*James Bradbrook GK (Stowmarket Town)

*Tom Dickens CB (Cheshunt)

*Joe Neal ST (St Albans)

*Joe Tarpey FB/CM (Camb UTD & St Neots on loan)

It comes after 16 players from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-off winning squad departed, along with manager Rick Andrews, due to a combination of budget cuts and a geographical league relocation to the Midlands-derived Southern League.

The new-look Yellows are back in action on Saturday with a friendly at Haringey Borough (3pm).