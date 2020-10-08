AFC Sudbury have boosted their ranks with the addition of Colchester United defender Danny Collinge on loan until January 2021.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at MK Dons and has amassed more than 30 caps for England at Under-16 and U17 level, including the U17 World Cup in 2015.

He signed for League Two Colchester following a five-year stay in Germany where he was with VfB Stuttgart. He has been named in the Under-23s squad this season.

Danny Collinge has joined AFC Sudbury on loan from Colchester UnitedPicture: Colchester United (42624215)

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley said: “I want to thank Colchester manager Steve Ball for assisting with this loan move as he felt that a spell with us would be good for Danny.

"Me and Bally worked together at Leiston some years ago and I am really pleased he is doing so well at the U’s."

On Collinge, who can play centre-back or right-back, Morsley said: “Danny is clearly a player with great pedigree, technically very good and having spoken to him I feel it will be a great fit.

"He will come into the team for the game at Basildon to add a bit extra to our defence."

Morsley's side head to Basildon United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on Saturday (3pm) on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions, following their Suffolk Premier Cup exit at lower-league Hadleigh United.

