Rick Andrews – along with fellow joint boss Angelo Harrop – masterminded one of the biggest results in AFC Sudbury's history this afternoon.

Up against unbeaten Vanarama National League South leaders Dartford, the Yellows – who ply their trade two levels lower – ran out 3-1 winners at the MEL Group Stadium to book their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup for the second time since the club was formed in 1999.

Here, Andrews discusses where this match ranks on a personal level, talks through how his side battled back from falling a goal behind and reveals who he wants to face in the next round when the Football League clubs enter the competition.

