Despite going down to a 4-0 defeat to Colchester United in their televised Emirates FA Cup tie, AFC Sudbury joint manager Rick Andrews was left proud of his players and the fans' support.

Two goals in each - from Brendan Wiredu and Freddie Sears just before half-time and Sylvester Jesper and Shawn McClousky in the last 20 minutes – ended up giving the League Two U's a comfortable margin of victory.

But the Yellows never threw in the towel and gave their management team plenty to be proud of on what has been a fantastic club-record equalling run in the competition.

AFC Sudbury joint managers Angelo Harrop (left) and Rick Andrews (right) soak up the atmosphere ahead of the game kicking off Picture: Mecha Morton

"It's levels in football. It was a step too far for us," Andrews told SuffolkNews.

"They certainly deserved the win and our players deserved the ovation we are getting as their performances this season have deserved that.

"It is great to be a joint manager with a 2,000 crowd having only been here 16 weeks, so I'm pleased for the club.

"As I say, it was one step too far for us and fair play to Colchester, they are a good side."

He said he could not have asked more from the vocal home crowd though, with a 2,000 sellout crowd at The MEL Group Stadium having made a great atmosphere in front of the BBC cameras.

"All these people out here supporting us have been fantastic and I'm just sorry we couldn't keep the dream alive but Colchester are a tough side.

"They were sloppy goals from our point of view. Don't get me wrong, they got through us a couple of times and we made some last-ditch tackles etcetera and that is what the boys have been doing. But it wasn't to be tonight as they were too good for us.

The AFC Sudbury players walk a lap of the pitch to applaud the fans at the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

"We said to them we have got to stick together, we didn't want them to crumble and I think they did that."

Asked what his message was to the players at the end, he replied: "We said to them we are proud of them.

"It has been a hell of an achievement and we said to them before the game started we might not every get to this round again. Don't underestimate their achievement and as I said, tonight it was a game too far."

The AFC Sudbury players observe a minute's ahead of remembrance day Picture: Mecha Morton

Wide player Cruise Nyadzayo revealed how tough it had been going up against their League Two counterparts, but was pleased with the shift they put in.

"It was a bit difficult as they are fitter but we worked hard and credit to the boys. It is on to the league now.

Cruise Nyadzayo put in an energetic display for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

"We have been working hard in the league all season and we just came out here tonight and put it all in so I'm happy with the performance from the boys. I can't doubt the effort today.

"It was a good experience and was a good day for everyone. I really enjoyed it. We couldn't have asked for any more."

He accepted it was the two goals in close proximity in the first half which took the tie quickly away from them.

"Yes, it has killed us a little bit as we worked so hard in the first 20. We were just unlucky to concede two so close together."

