Angelo Harrop believes the AFC Sudbury supporters have a ‘massive role’ to play in helping them try to write a new chapter of FA Cup folklore on Friday night.

The first round proper tie at The MEL Group Stadium (7.55pm) is set to be broadcast live not just by the BBC but also to countries around Europe.

It will be a real David versus Goliath affair with 77 places and four promotions separating Sudbury from their Essex neighbours.

AFC Sudbury hosted a press conference for the FA Cup match with Colchester United. Pictured (from left): chairman Andrew Long, first-team coach Liam Joyce, joint manager Angelo Harrop and captain Lewis O'Malley Picture: Russell Claydon

But joint manager Harrop, who took part in a press conference at the club last night, feels the majority of the 2,000 sellout crowd can help to level things up.

“I think they have a massive role to play,” he said. “They played a massive role in the last game as obviously we were 1-0 down at half-time (against Dartford).

“It was a real killer blow really as the goal they scored was a really fantastic one after we had defended so well in the 48th minute I think it was.

“If you saw the crowd when we went to 1-1 they were ecstatic, they were really behind us and they really drove us forward.

“But we are going to need that from minute one. I know speaking to the fans there is such excitement around the place and this place will be rocking on Friday and we need it to be like a carnival.

“We need it to be really intense with every kick being booed or cheered.

“We need to make it that way because on a level playing field against Colchester it is going to be difficult so we need to use all the resources we have for this specific game.”

AFC Sudbury joint managers Angelo Harrop (left) and Rick Andrews (right) believe the crowd can play a big part on Friday night Picture: Mecha Morton

The odds may be firmly stacked against them getting past their Sky Bet League Two opponents into the next round but Harrop revealed there will be no message sending the players out to enjoy the occasion.

“I don’t think me and Rick (Andrews) need to motivate the players, I think they’ve worked for us for long enough now to know what we expect,” he said.

“The big thing for me is we’re not going out there just to enjoy ourselves. We’re going out there to do a job.

“In the Dartford game they were a very, very good side and we were outstanding. The energy and intensity of our team was really, really good.

“And I will be wanting 110 per cent from every single player, making sure we are at it from the start and we’re going to need a bit of luck along the way as well.

“Team-talk wise it will be to make sure we have bags of energy but also a little bit of calmness at certain points of the game.”

Sudbury’s fine run of form – seven wins in their last eight unbeaten matches in all competitions – came to an end on Saturday when three first-half goals saw them knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy 3-0 at divisional rivals Brentwood Town.

But although disappointed with the result, former Colchester youth player Harrop was pleased to not have to report any new injury issues.

Aside from cup-tied ‘keeper Alfie Stronge, the only absentee is set to be Romario Dunne. The former Manchester City Academy player is awaiting a scan on his knee.

“He is still going to be doing the warm up as we want him to be part of the match day experience for this one,” said Harrop.

* Meanwhile, the club's under-18s are gearing up for their own big night at the MEL Group Stadium tomorrow when they host Chelmsford City in the FA Youth Cup first round proper (8pm).

The club are hoping to entice a good crowd in by selling the following night's souvenir FA Cup match day programme as well as their new scarves.

