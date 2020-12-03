Long Melford are among nine of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s 20 clubs who have opted not to resume their fixtures this side of Christmas.

But while the majority of those appear to have made the decision based on the financial impact of the government’s Tier 2 restrictions for the area, The Villagers’ extended hiatus is based on safety reasons.

After arranging post-lockdown fixtures with clubs before the tier levels and its food and drink sale implication sales were known, the league subsequently offered clubs a choice. They were told they coulddecide to carry on as planned or postpone games up to the end of the year without penalty, if for health/safety or financial reasons.

Stoneylands, home of Long Melford FC, is not set to open for another match until Whitton United are due to visit on January 2 (3pm)Picture: Mark Bullimore

Chairman Geoff Thomas, who took over the role from Colin ‘Alf’ Woodhouse in September, said: “As a community club we felt for the sake of another 23 days and three games it was best to ensure the safety of our supporters, the community and our players.

“We felt it was the right decision to take in the circumstances.”

Melford currently sit third from bottom having played eight games, with some teams in the division having 12 or 13 matches on the board already.

Manager Jamie Bradbury was part of the committee who unanimously put through the decision on Monday with Melford’s next fixture now listed as January 2, at home to Whitton United (3pm).

Geoff Thomas is the new chairman of Long Melford FC having previously been first-team coach and chairman at Boxted Lodgers

And Thomas is hopeful they will not be looking to delay their return any further.

“We are looking to come back then,” he said.

“Things will become clearer with vaccinations by January and treatments are getting better.”

Divisional rivals Hadleigh United took the view that they did not want to fall behind with fixtures but they will get back to action with a friendly at Holland FC on Saturday. The eighth-placed Brettsiders’ league return will come a week later, at home to Gorleston (both 3pm).

Long Melford lost 2-0 at Thetford Town (pictured) and then drew 2-2 at Hadleigh United on Ocotober 28 ahead of the national lockdownPicture: Mecha Morton

Chairman Rolf Beggerow, said: “As a club we considered our responsibility and felt there should be no reason why we cannot get going again. We thought we had better get going otherwise the season will need to be extended even further.

“We also thought that perhaps we are anticipating coming into Tier 1 this side of Christmas.”

The club were taking time to consider the latest guidelines in respect to whether to re-open their clubhouse or tea hut.

Hadleigh United chairman Rolf Beggerow has seen things differently to his counterpart at Long Melford with the Brettsiders' feeling they have a responsibility to continue playing in December

In the First Division South, Halstead Town, who lie 12th, are set to host second-from-bottom Brimsdown on Saturday (3pm). But their next fixtures, starting at Hackney Wick at Witham Town on Wednesday (7.45pm) and at home to Benfleet on December 12 (3pm) may yet get postponed.

New chairman Carl Pearse explained: “We have reserved the right to cancel (postpone) games after this weekend as it will be subject to the financial viability based on this weekend.

Cornard United's last match before lockdown brought a much-needed three points at fellow First Division North strugglers Haverhill Borough. Tom Clark's side return to league action at home to Lakenheath on Saturday (3pm)Picture: Mark Westley

“We will go ahead with Saturday’s game and after the match we will work out what the cost was of not having our bar or tea hut operating.”

He said he very much hoped their local community would continue to support them, despite the implications of operating under Tier 2 restrictions.

The same is true for Cornard United in the First Division North.

A statement put on the club’s Twitter account read: “We have agreed to keep playing through these difficult times. Can I ask for your support and to come and watch us play.

“The restrictions that are forcing others not to play are that all hospitality (that is not operating with sit down service with alcohol only as part of a substantial meal) has to be closed so the only revenue stream is gate money.”

Tom Clark’s 16th-placed side were due to host Tiptree Jobserve in a friendly last night ahead of their league return at home to sixth-placed Lakenheath on Saturday (3pm).

Temperatures are set to be taken on entry as part of the club’s Covid procedures, with the clubhouse open for socially-distanced toilet access.

