AFC Sudbury are counting the cost of Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat in more ways than one with star player Paul Walker facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The goalkeeper, who has been the supporters’ and players’ player of the year winner in each of his three years at the club , was due to undergo surgery to repair multiple facial damage yesterday.

The injuries happened when he came to claim a corner in the eventual 4-0 defeat at Stamford AFC saw the former Northmapton Town professional receive a heavy blow before having to be taken to hospital.

AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Paul Walker after conceding a goal before his nasty injury on Tuesday at Stamford AFC

The incident, which occurred around 10 minutes from time at 2-0 down, is thought to have fractured his cheek bone, damaged his eye socket and possibly caused nerve damage.

With AFC having already used their allocated substitutions it left them down to 10 men and with centre-back Joe Grimwood donning the gloves.

AFC Sudbury’s first team head coach Danny Laws, who was in charge of the team with manager Mark Morsley away, said: “To go out of the cup is one thing but to then lose your player of the season to a challenge off a corner when you are 2-0 down is a bit of a bitter pill to swallow.

Danny Laws (far right) patrolling the dugout as AFC Sudbury beat Coggeshall Town in their league opener on Saturday. Manager Mark Morsley (centre) will be back for Saturday's game

“I am not here to point fingers but you do not get the extent of damage by an innocuous challenge.”

Laws said the club will wait to judge things on how long they will be left without Walker, whose job with Dellar Sports Coaching sees him provide youth football coaching at AFC, before deciding what to do. But he seems confident they can fill the void from within.

Ahead of their Buildbase FA Trophy tie at home to equivalent level Barking on Saturday (3pm), which comes before a trip to Felixstowe & Walton United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on Tuesday (7.45pm), he said: “We have got some highly promising academy players who we will have a look at.

“We will decide a short and medium term plan, depending on the prognosis.

“He made an outstanding save Saturday to guarantee us taking all three points.

“We know the value he brings to the club but we have five promising keepers in the academy and Kevin Holland the goalkeeper coach is registered and played for the reserves last season.”

Reflecting on the first qualifying round FA Cup exit itself, Laws was happy to admit they simply lost to a better team.

“All credit to Stamford, I believe they were nailed down for promotion prior to the lockdown and they showed their quality,” he said.

On Barking’s visit Saturday, he added: “We had a good run in the Trophy last year and everyone remembers the game against Woking.

“It is a competition we would like to do well in again.”

Marley Andrews (foot), Reece Harris (hamstring) and Tom Dettmar (knee) could all be in line to return.