He may have burst onto the scene with two goals as a second half substitute on his AFC Sudbury debut but striker Ross Wall will be far from concentrating on how many he can notch up.

Instead, the player who arrived from divisional rivals Coggeshall Town ahead of that eye-catching Tilbury debut on November 19, is aiming to be the perfect foil for others to take the limelight.

“To be fair I surprised myself with the goals,” said the 31-year-old.

Ross Wall scored two goals after making his AFC Sudbury debut as a second-half substitute against Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

“I do not chip in with too many normally as it is about the other side for me.

“I chip in here and there but I am mostly about linking stuff up, bringing other players into play.

“With the youngsters the club has got if they can get someone playing off me they should do well.

Ross Wall heads in his second goal for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

“I am unselfish in that regard and happy to help other people get the goals so the team can do well.”

He also hopes his experience, having spent the last four seasons with Coggeshall after helping them out of the Thurlow Nunn League in his first campaign, can aid the Yellows in sustaining a promotion challenge.

“I have come into the team and obviously under Angelo (Harrop) and Rick (Andrews, joint managers) it has been spot on, even without me they’ve been doing well,” he said.

“It is a really nice club that has a buzz about it and the potential is there for it to go as high as it wants.

George Keys (2) drew AFC Sudbury level at Hashtag United from this move, with Ross Wall (third from right) playing a part Picture: Steve Screech

“Hopefully I can add to that with my experience and hopefully we can challenge for promotion.”

The Hullbridge-based player had made 13 appearances for Coggeshall this season, scoring two goals. The number nine has been credited with 100 appearances for the Seedgrowers in total, scoring 27 goals.

And he revealed while it was not an easy decision to leave the Olly Murs-backed club, he felt a new challenge had presented itself at the right time in his career.

“To be fair Angelo tried a couple of times to get me over,” he said.

“A couple of weeks previously he came in for me again and with my age now I thought it might be the right time to jump ship and benefit from a new challenge.

“I was in my fifth season at Coggeshall and if I had not moved now I may never have left.”

Wall certainly made a strong first impression, coming off the bench as a 59th minute substitute against Tilbury. With the score at 1-1 his two headers ended up being key in a 4-2 home victory.

The player who had moved to Coggeshall mid-season from a AFC Hornchurch side that were to go on and win Sudbury’s division in 2017/18, said: “To be fair you could not have wrote it.

“The defending was a bit non-existent and it was good.

“I had a chance for my hat-trick but snatched at it a bit.”

Wall has started Sudbury’s two games following that debut, getting to renew acquaintances in attack with his former Coggeshall team-mate Jamie Shaw, who had recommended the club to him.

The Yellows drew 1-1 at their recent signing’s home-town club, Hullbridge Sports, on Saturday.

Captain Lewis O’Malley had put them ahead in the fifth minute but they were forced to play the second half with 10 men following a red card being shown to Cruise Nyadzayo.

Tobi Adekunle rescued a point for the basement boys nine minutes from time.

Sudbury’s unbeaten run was halted at seven games though with a late goal going against them in a 3-2 defeat to Hashtag United at Bowers & Pitsea FC on Monday.

Another recent signing, Laste Dombaxe, had put the Suffolk side in front with his first goal for the club in the 24th minute.

But a five-minute brace from Carlos Flood just before half-time sent the hosts in with a 2-1 lead.

George Key’s close-range finish 19 minutes from time looked as if it may keep the unbeaten sequence going and gain another point.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage-time Jesse Walker-Lessen clinched all three for the club which carries a huge online following.

The pair of results has seen AFC Sudbury drop a place in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings to fourth.

The Yellows will look to bounce back at home to 15th-placed Barking on Saturday (3pm).

The east London outfit will be looking for their own response to a pair of painful defeats against Suffolk sides. Stowmarket Town thrashed them 6-1 as the away team last weekend while hosting Bury Town put four unanswered goals past them the previous Saturday, having suffered from a 21st minute sending off.