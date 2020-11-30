Bures-raised Alex Albon was grateful for the slice of fortune which handed him his second Formula One career podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The former Nayland and Ipswich schoolboy profited from Racing Point’s Sergio Perez having an engine failure with two laps to go to move up into third place.

Along with team-mate Max Verstappen finishing second, behind champion Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s race, it helped confirm second place in the Constructors’ Championship for Red Bull Racing with two Grand Prixs to go.

Third placed Alex Albon (left) and second-placed Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen celebrate with their trophies after the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Picture: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool (43337140)

For 24-year-old Albon, who had qualified fourth after a bad crash in Friday’s practice session, it moves him level on points with eighth-placed Carlos Sainz in the Drivers’ Championship standings and just a point off Lando Norris in seventh.

“Of course there’s a bit of luck involved today and Sergio drove a good race but we were there to capitalise on anything happening ahead and that’s exactly what we did, so I’m really happy,” said Albon, who attended Littelgarth School before going on to Ipswich School.

“The Team told me Sergio might have an engine issue and my first thought was if he’s dropping oil I don’t want to be the first car behind him so I stayed off-line just in case and fortunately everything worked out.

“Considering the car damage we had on Friday, the guys did an amazing job to get everything ready for Saturday and it’s nice to repay them in this way.

“It’s been a good weekend for me pace-wise and I’m happy with how it turned out.

“I feel like the last few races have been getting better and results just haven’t shown that but we’ve taken another step forward this weekend and I’m pleased.”

Ahead of another race this weekend at the same location, which has been termed the Sahkir Grand Priz, he said: “Next week we’re racing on a different layout but it’s a pretty similar circuit so hopefully we can expect more of the same."

Sunday’s race was red-flagged on just the first lap following a frightening accident which left the Haas of Romain Grosjean in flames. It resulted in a postponement for more 80 minutes with the Frenchman able to get away with just burns to his hands after a swift rescue operation was mounted by the track officials.

“Like everyone in the paddock I was also very relieved to see Romain (Grosjean) walk away from the car after the accident, it was shocking to watch back and the safety team did an amazing job today,” said Albon.

Red Bull team principle Christian Horner said: "Firstly it's a huge relief that Romain Grosjean is okay this evening and all credit goes to the FIA and particularly Ian, Alan and the marshals that were there without hesitation to help extract Romain from the car. They are truly heroes.

"We sometimes underestimate the role that the FIA play but today Romain owes his life to that collective work and the safety measures in place.

"For our drivers, Max extracted every ounce of performance from the car with second place and our first podium at this track since 2013. We did an extra stop at the end, because we could, which helped us achieve an extra point for Fastest Lap.

"Alex meanwhile drove another strong race. He was unlucky to lose out a bit to Sergio at the start and there was very little between them today.

"Sergio's misfortune was Alex's good fortune, giving him third place on the podium to secure our first double podium since the 2017 Japanese Grand Prix.

"Today's result also secures second in the Constructors' Championship for the Team which is encouraging and it enables us to now focus on trying to get both drivers further up the standings in the remaining races."

