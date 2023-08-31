Sudbury Rugby Club head coach Cameron Greenhall is relishing the start of the new campaign and believes that his side can ‘beat anyone in the league’ on their day.

After promotion from London One North in 2021/22, Sudbury finished eighth in the Regional One South East league last season.

Greenhall stated his side made their home a ‘fortress’ but this was contrasted with their ‘poor’ away form as they only one once on their travels.

Cameron Greenhall is keen for his Sudbury side to build on the foundations they laid as a newly-promoted team Picture: Richard Marsham

“After getting promoted, I thought last season gave us a nice stable base for us. We just need to fight to find some away form to push us up the table,” said Greenhall.

“This summer, we’ve averaged about 30 players at training, with the first and second teams together, and we’ve recruited some players in some really important positions for us.

“We’re ready to go again and compete at level five.”

The Regional One South East division welcomes new sides in Letchworth Garden City, Old Northamptonians, Oundle, Rochford Hundred and Westcliff.

Greenhall said: “The new season will be a fresh start for us.

“The league is harder now with two national two sides coming down so we know it’s going to be challenging but it’s one that we’re ready to take on.”

“This year we’re looking to compete in every format and we’re not here to survive again.

“Top five is our level when we’re playing at our best, that’s not saying we’re going to get that, but we can beat anyone in the league on our day.”

Greenhall said that his side aren’t just aiming for points away from home, they’re looking for victories.

The chance for Sudbury to break their away game curse comes on the opening day of the season as they travel to Beford Athletic, a side who finished just two points above Sudbury last season, to kick-start their campaign on Saturday (3pm).