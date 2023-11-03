Ahead of a run of three home games in their next four, AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has said it is time for his side to stand up to the pressure of delivering some victories.

The Yellows head into their November schedule sitting second from bottom in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with just a solitary win from their opening 13 matches since promotion back to Step 3.

Last Saturday’s 2-1 loss away at top seven side Hitchin Town was their third defeat on the spin and fourth in their last five in the league, a run which has left them five points from safety.

Marc Abbott admitted his side have ‘got to start delivering’ Picture: Mecha Morton

This weekend sees AFC set to play on their 3G pitch at The MEL Group Stadium for the first time since a 2-1 reverse to Stamford on September 30, with Storm Babet seeing AFC Telford United’s visit the Saturday before last postponed.

Current ninth-placed side Bromsgrove Sporting will be the first of three visitors to King’s Marsh in November, followed by Leamington (8th) on November 18 and Stourbridge (16th) on November 25, with both games following on from the basement battle at Long Eaton.

And Abbott feels his squad need to step up to the plate of banking home points if they are to ease their relegation worries.

Malachi Napa, who joined on loan from Billericay Town, during AFC Sudbury’s 4-1 defeat to Halesowen Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“"We're excited to start a run of four (three) games out of five at home. But like I said at the start of the season, we've got to turn those games into points,” he told the club’s X account.

"It's putting a little bit of pressure on the players and us as a group but we've got to start delivering in terms of what we want and no better way to start it next week against Bromsgrove who are a good side."

Finley Wilkinson’s penalty in first-half stoppage time gave the hosts the lead in Cambridgeshire on Saturday with Jack Snelus doubling their advantage just ahead of the hour mark.

Joe Neal dispatched Sudbury’s own penalty in the 74th minute to set up an interesting finish to the game but Abbott’s side, which saw a second debut for Adam Mills after returning from Chelmsford City, could not find the equaliser.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott saw his side fall to a third straight away loss Picture: Mecha Morton

"I'm slightly disappointed,” he said, “I thought first half Hitchin were by far the better team; Bradders (James Bradbrook) made some good blocks and foot saves to keep us in the game.

"I thought we struggled to play against their system. I thought they caused us some problems and I didn't think we got our press right to regain the ball high up.

"I think they split through us quite easy but we stayed in the game which was the really pleasing thing and something we probably haven't done recently.

"I think the penalty was another let-off and a frustrating one to concede a penalty in the 48th minute to go in 1-0 (down).

"But look, the boys came out second half with a lot more energy and endeavour, looking to create opportunities in open play through extra passes.

"We were pleased with that but I said to the players at the end that the disappointing thing is we didn't give it a proper go.”

He added: "We obviously came here in the FA Cup and lost 3-0. Some may look at it to go 2-1 is obviously progress but I was disappointed.

"Now you look around the dressing room and there's a real hunger and a real quality in terms of our attacking threat now, and we just have to find that balance now."