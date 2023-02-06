Rick Andrews was far from disheartened as he saw AFC Sudbury's 10-game winning streak and perfect home record fall to former manager Jamie Godbold's promotion rivals Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

The hosts created a plethora of chances to win the first-versus-third all-Suffolk clash at The MEL Group Stadium but in the end they were left to reflect on a 1-0 defeat after Adam Hipperson converted a 70th minute penalty.

It ended a 12-game winning run on their 3G pitch in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division and 15 unbeaten in all competitions (one draw). It also denied Andrew's side eclipsing the club's consecutive Step 4 win record that Godbold's 2015/16 title-winning side had set (10).

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews talks to his players on the pitch following the final whistle sounding against Lowestoft Town Picture: Mecha Morton

More significantly, coupled with Hashtag United's 3-0 home win against fellow promotion hopefuls Grays Athletic, it saw their lead at the summit cut to a single point with 14 to play, including travelling to the Tags on February 25.

But although frustrated by their failure to take their chances on Saturday, Andrews felt it was just one of those days that they need to not get carried away with over-analysing.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," he said.

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold enjoyed his first return to face AFC Sudbury in the opposition dugout Picture: Mecha Morton

"I think it's fair to say we created enough chances to win two games, let alone one.

"But they're a dangerous side, they've got quality up top and we've got punished when we've switched off so fair play to them.

"But we'll play worse and win games than what we did today sometimes, and that's football for you so you just have to take it on the chin.

"We said at half-time we were pleased with performance.

The 70th minute penalty provided the match-winning moment for Lowestoft Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"We just felt that in the final third some of our decision-making wasn't great and sometimes the quality of the final ball wasn't great so we just need to try and improve that.

"As I said, we had chances but look, it's one of those things and one of those games and that's the beauty of football.

"We knew there was going to be twists and turns along the way so hopefully that's our blip out of the way and we go again next Saturday."

The moment that proved key in the match saw home goalkeeper David Hughes, who had just been named the AB1 division's Golden Gloves winner for January after four cleans sheets in five matches, clatter into Chris Henderson as he raced onto Jake Reed's throughball. But the referee was quick to spot that was a result of Joshua Pollard's shove in the back, with the latter shown a yellow card ahead of Hipperson putting his penalty down the middle.

Andrews' frustrations surrounding the goal were directed further forward, however.

He said: "I think what we're disappointed in is we stressed how much getting under the ball early is and our forward line didn't do that when the ball went forwards so they couldn't challenge for the ball which gives the guy a free header. It goes back down the other end and we get caught out.

"I think to be fair to Hughesy I think Polly pushed Henderson into it. There were no complaints, it was definitely a penalty.

"It's fine margins in games, especially against two good sides so we're just a little bit disappointed we didn't get back under the ball.

Nnamdi Nwachuku gets up for a header for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

"But look, how can I criticise? We've won 10 on the spin and it's our first defeat since November, again against one of the challengers.

"If it was one of the bottom sides I'd be more disappointed.

"But we've played well so apart from the result I've actually enjoyed the game. I thought it was a good game."

He added: "We could have probably carried on playing for another 90 minutes and not scored.

Bermudan international Reggie Lambe made his debut for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was one of those games, you can't over-analyse it.

"As I said, we're pleased with the performance.

"Their 'keeper's had to make some great saves and that's what he's there to do.

"We just have to dust ourselves down and say it wasn't our day today."

The match saw former Ipswich Town and Cambridge United professional Reggie Lambe make his debut for the club in the number 10 role, having joined following departing fellow promotion hopefuls Stowmarket Town.

"I thought he showed the quality he is going to bring to us and he is going to be a good asset to us," said Andrews.

"Obviously he set up the opportunity for Nnamdi (Nwachuku) which has hit the defender on the line and fair play to the defender, he's got back to do that."

The Yellows go to 16-placed Tilbury, one place and four points above the relegation-promotion play-off spots, on Saturday with the pressure of Hashtag now being just a point behind them in the table.

"After our last defeat we went on a 10-game winning streak so if we do that again we'll be fine," said Andrews.

"There's still a lot of points to play for.

"Fair play to Hashtag, they've been fantastic, that's 13 or 14 on the spin for them so how can you argue?

"They're going to push us all the way and vice-versa. I know they've got a tough game now, they're away to Lowestoft on Saturday so who knows, maybe they can do us a favour?"

Third-placed Lowestoft, who host Basildon United tomorrow evening (7.45pm), are now 14 points behind Sudbury with two games in hand.

Elsewhere in the division tomorrow, Bury Town (8th), who beat Great Wakering Rovers 1-0 on Saturday with a 76th minute goal from substitute Cemal Ramadan, host Wroxham (12th).

Stowmarket Town (4th), who beat Tilbury 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks to a goal in each half from Jack Ainsley, go to Hullbridge Sports (17th) while Felixstowe & Walton United (5th) travel to East Thurrock United (10th) on the back of a 2-0 home win against Hullbridge sealed with first-half goals from George Clarke and Joe Whight's penalty.