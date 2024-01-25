AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott is confident his side can make up the points they have lost as a result of Nuneaton Borough’s withdrawal from their league to stave off relegation.

The Yellows learned a week ago that they were facing up to having an eye-watering six points taken off their total as a result of the demise of the financially troubled north Warwickshire club whose results have now been expunged from the table ahead of the weekend.

The two victories against Boro – 1-0 away on August 26 and 4-2 at home on December 23 – were among seven Abbott’s newly-promoted side had accumlated this season making them among the very hardest hit.

AFC Sudbury mnager Marc Abbott says his side are ‘calm’ about the situation that has seen them drop back into the relegation zone Picture: Mecha Morton

It sees them drop two places into what is expected to be a now three-place relegation zone, leaving them a point from safety, but having played a game more than Kettering Town above them.

But Abbott, whose side picked up a point in a goalless draw away to mid-table Barwell on Saturday, feels it is something they can ensure will not seal their fate.

"Of course it's disappointing for the players but we spoke about it Thursday as a group and I think everyone's on the same page going look, there's now only three relegation spots potentially and the job in hand doesn't really change.

Callum Page made his debut for AFC Sudbury at Barwell having joined from Needham Market Picture: Steve Screech

“I think we can make those points up if we manage to win those games that we will identify to win.

"We know there's 16 games left, we're very calm about the whole situation.

"We feel as though there still needs to be a balance between performance and result, so nothing really changes for us.

"We actually gained points by beating Needham Market, Nuneaton and Coalville and teams like that, so we know there's going to be more games where we take points off the teams above us.”

He added: "We've got to be consistent with it now, we haven't got loads of scope to not take advantage of games and within games, but also we're not the only team that have had points taken.

"Look, like we have since the start of the season we will all be positive.

"We have players in that dressing room who have a clear passion to hit the goal of keeping AFC Sudbury in the Southern Premier league."

A positive for Sudbury fans in the past week is the signing of versatile forward Callum Page from Needham Market to replace the influential Adam Mills, who had made the switch the other way to the title-chasers.

Needham Market academy graduate Page had earned a professional contract with Ipswich Town in 2021 before ending up back at Bloomfields, via a loan spell before he was then released from the Blues.

Abbott said of the player who made his debut on Saturday: “Firstly we'd like to thank Needham Market and Kev Horlock (manager) for allowing us to speak to Callum and bring him in.

"Callum is one who has real big potential, he's hit that over the years but I guess speaking to him he needs to get back to those levels and I think he's hungry to get back to those levels.

"I think we saw some snippets of him Saturday that we really like and want to implement quickly with him.

“But I think we see he's intelligent, he's technically very good in terms of how he plays and look, by all accounts he's a very good finisher.

“If we can install the confidence in him to flourish we hope he can contribute to the top end of the pitch with goals and creating them for us."

He felt his side dropped below recent levels of performance at Barwell with goalkeeper James Bradbrook having to put in a standout display to help them to a point.

Saturday sees them travel to Leiston (3pm) for a Suffolk derby with a relegation rival, having lost three points themselves from Nuneaton’s withdrawal to leave them six points and three places above them. But Chris Wigger and Darren Eadie’s side played two games less than Sudbury.

"Over Leiston's last six home games they've won 50 per cent of their games so we know there's an opportunity there to go and win,” said Abbott.

"But we're not hiding from the fact that it'll be a tough fixture. They've got some match-winners at the top end of the pitch but we've also got some as well that I think will cause problems, especially with the pace that we have."

Captain Jake Turner is set to be the only absentee for the Yellows, due to a family commitment.