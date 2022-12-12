The second league instalment of the A134 derby between AFC Sudbury and Bury Town has been pushed back 22 hours from its 3pm Boxing Day slot to Tuesday, December 27 at 1pm.

The west Suffolk rivals were due to go head-to-head at Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division the day after Christmas.

But league leaders Sudbury have announced it will now be at the earlier kick-off of 1pm on December 27.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Grimwood looks to shake off the attentions of Bury Town's Cruis Nydazayo in the FA Cup meeting at Ram Meadow in September Picture: Mecha Morton

An article on the club's website said: 'The reasons for the reschedule were many and varied but there was a will on behalf of both clubs to switch from the Monday to the Tuesday."

It is understood one of the factors was to avoid a clash with Ipswich Town's Boxing Day home game with Oxford United in Sky Bet League One (3pm), which would have impacted on the size of the crowd and available volunteers.

Sudbury visited Bury in successive games early in this season, recording a 2-2 draw in the league on Monday, August 29 before progressing past their rivals 3-0 in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, September 3.

The league match was watched on by a crowd of 939 with Nnamdi Nwachuku scoring both goals.

Teenage talent Josh Stokes scored twice and Nwachuku once in the FA Cup tie which was witnessed by a crowd of 716.

Sudbury currently hold a four point lead at the top of the North Division, following Saturday's 2-1 home win against Maldon & Tiptree.

Bury are 10th after seeing their trip to Felixstowe & Walton United called off an hour before kick-off due to an area of the pitch causing concern in the icy weather.