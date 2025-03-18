After reaching a second successive MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup Final with a 3-0 victory over Needham Market, AFC Sudbury manager Stefan Mallett says they will be ready to deliver a ‘better performance’ in the Portman Road showpiece.

The holders will face 2021/22 runners-up Bungay Town – who defeated the Yellows’ Sudbury Sports reserves side 4-1 in Suday’s semi-final at Stowmarket Town FC – at Ipswich Town FC’s ground to see if they can go back-to-back lifting the trophy on Tuesday, May 27 (7.30pm).

Sudbury’s FA Women’s National League (FAWNL) side saw off Needham, who play a level below them, at The Millfield, home of Hadleigh United FC, on Friday night.

Eva Frazzoni fires home her second of the semi-final to put AFC Sudbury 3-0 up with a few minutes to go against Needham Market Picture: Nicholas Flexman

Bermuda international Eva Frazzoni brought the tie to life with a headed 41st minute opener from Sophie Jeffrey’s whipped cross in a largely uneventful first half ahead of concluding the scoring with her second as part of two late goals, the other coming from former Needham player Leonnie Bezant.

“Eva did what she’s great at, when the going gets tough Eva gets us going,” Mallett told Suffolk FA.

“Having someone like that who can grab the game by the scruff of the neck and drag other people up with them is great.”

Sophie Jeffery crosses the ball to set up the opening goal for Eva Frazzoni as a bumper crowd at Hadleigh FC watched AFC Sudbury beat Needham Market 3-0 in their Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final Picture: Nicholas Flexman

They eventually doubled their advantage in the 88th minute when substitute Lily-Jo Hilton picked out Bezant on the edge of the box to rifle a superb strike into the far corner.

The holders wrapped up the game two minutes later when an initial effort was blocked inside the box and it fell kindly into the path of Frazzoni, who finished confidently into the near top corner.

Despite the late flurry of goals, Mallett felt the performance needed improvement, which he was confident would come for the final.

He said: “We made a bit of hard work of it, credit to Needham they had a gameplan and they stuck to it.

Eva Frazzoni celebrates her second goal of the game putting AFC Sudbury 3-0 up with minutes to go of the Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final against Needham Market at Hadleigh United FC Picture: Nicholas Flexman

“We’ll be disappointed with the performance, especially that first half. For us, it’s about putting in better performances.

“We’re always confident in every game, we’re back to the drawing board in the league and when that cup game comes up at the end of the season we’ll be ready!”

The Suffolk Women’s Cup Final is one of three to be stage at Portman Road this season with another two set to be hosted at Colchester United FC’s Jobserve Community Stadium.

The @MHGoals Suffolk Women’s Cup Semi-Finals | @AFCSudburyWomen midfielder Eva Frazzoni speaking after netting the first and the third goal as her side beat @NMFCWomen 3-0 to reach the final at Portman Road as they bid to retain their title.#SFAcountycups #AThrivingLocalGame pic.twitter.com/28xBG2SSlm — Suffolk Football Association (@SuffolkFA) March 14, 2025

Currently seventh in the FAWNL Division One East table, AFC will look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at London Bees when they face ninth-placed Cambridge United at St Neots Town FC on Sunday (2pm).