Departing AFC Sudbury head coach Danny Laws felt he couldn’t stay in the job after losing 10 games by the end of October.

Laws stepped down on Monday despite guiding the club to the second round of the FA Trophy for only the second time in their history two days earlier.

Danny Laws felt he had to step down as head coach of AFC Sudbury after a slow start to the season. Picture: Mark Westley

But just two wins from 11 games in the Southern League Central Premier Division left Laws questioning his role.

“It’s nothing really to do with Saturday, it’s just the culmination over a period of time,” said Laws, who was handed the job on a permanent basis at the end of last season after steering Sudbury to safety.

“Ten defeats is not good enough, the timing is irrelevant. The 10th defeat happened at Leiston on Tuesday, the Saturday before that we lost 5-1 and it was the second time this season that we’d lost four games in a row.

“At those points, if you’re not self-reflecting and asking yourself if you’re doing the best possible job, then you’re certainly not the man for the job.

“It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind for a little bit of time. I deal with facts and the fact is in the 16 games this season, 10 of them have ended in defeat.

“It made me do a bit of soul searching and reflection on the performance of myself and what value I’m adding to the team.

“I think this game is a results-driven business and if you’ve only managed to win five, draw one and lose 10, then you have to take a look at yourself from within as a head coach or manager.”

Laws taking the decision so early in the season is also a reflection of his affection for Sudbury.

He’ll carry on his excellent work at the club’s academy which continues to develop players for the first team.

“I’ve always said I’ve got no ego,” added Laws (pictured, inset). “I could stand here now and give you a reasonable excuse of why we lost all 10 games.

“I could blame a lot of other circumstances but when you’re a manager, the buck stops with you, and if the football team you’re in charge of has lost 10 games, then it’s the football manager’s fault. It’s not some bloke down the road’s fault, it’s my fault.

“I do care about the football club, I will miss being involved at the men’s first-team level, of course I will, because it was enjoyable. But we’re at the end of October and with fresh ideas and energy, the group of players can build on the five wins they have had, and I sincerely hope that happens.”

Sudbury have scored just eight league goals this season. But no team in the league has conceded more goals so Laws insists there’s been lots of factors behind their poor form.

“I don’t think you can pinpoint it on one thing at all,” he stated. “There’s been various circumstances which I tried to control and manage, and tried to get the best out of any given group at that time.

“With some clarity and more responsibility taken by all then I feel the team will score more goals and have a bit more resilience about them.”

Laws’ assistant Tom Austin has been placed in interim charge ahead of a big week for Sudbury.

They host three sides in the bottom nine, facing Worcester on Saturday and Royston Town on Tuesday before meeting Barwell on November 8.

“They can get a lot of confidence by deservedly beating a Step 3 team at home last Saturday,” said Laws.

“They showed that resilience after being beaten in midweek, deservedly scoring first in the game at home which is massively important.

“I wish Tom Austin, the rest of the management team and players all the very best of luck, I want them to be as confident and resilient as they were on Saturday.”