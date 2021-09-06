The draw for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has paired AFC Sudbury together with Stowmarket Town.

The Isthmian League North Division rivals will lock horns at the MEL Group Stadium after overcoming Potton United and Potters Bar Town respectively at the weekend.

It will be a particularly poignant tie for AFC Sudbury joint boss Rick Andrews, who will be up against his former club – one in which he spent a number of years at the helm before departing last December.

Stowmarket travel to AFC Sudbury in the next round of the FA Cup. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, after knocking out Step 3 side Royston Town on Saturday, Mildenhall Town will travel to face fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Norwich United.

Needham Market and Leiston have also been handed away ties after coming through home encounters at the weekend.

The Marketmen head to East Thurrock United, while for Leiston it is a trip to Kings Langley.

FA Cup second qualifying round draw (ties to be played on September 18)

AFC Sudbury v Stowmarket Town

Norwich United v Mildenhall Town

East Thurrock United v Needham Market

Kings Langley v Leiston

