AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long felt Luke Wilson’s alarming disciplinary record left him with no other option but to dispense with the services of the experienced centre-half.

The player’s arrival from Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Tilbury in January was hailed as providing a key missing piece of their promotion jigsaw for joint managers Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop.

They had felt the 2017/18 Coggeshall Town title winner would provide the experienced leadership needed in the heart of their defence.

But after just 12 appearances he picked up two red cards and four stand-alone yellows, with his latest suspension ruling the non-contract signed player out of their remaining five matches.

Luke Wilson was sent off twice in his 12 appearances for AFC Sudbury since in January Pictured: Mecha Morton

And the circumstances of the latest sending off – following an altercation with Matthew Price after the final whistle at Canvey Island on March 22 which also saw him red carded – proved to have crossed a line for the chairman.

Long, who like Andrews was not able to be at the game due to testing positive for Covid-19, with no film footage of it available, said: “Whatever happened it did not represent what I would expect from players at AFC Sudbury.

“There are minimum standards of conduct to be expected by a club embedded within families and the community and Luke knows that.”

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long Picture: Richard Marsham

He added that he did wish him well in his next venture.

Joint manager Andrews said: “To be fair the player was expecting it and understood it, wishing the club well on social media and apologising to the chairman.

“It was an easy decision but one no-one likes making. But it was the right thing for the club to do. We just have to now move on from it.”

Wilson’s exit was quickly followed by the loan arrival of Ipswich Town’s 19-year-old Nigerian striker Ola Bello, who became the 45th player to represent the Yellows this season in Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Barking.

Ipswich Town's Ola Bello, who has joined AFC Sudbury on loan, in action in their FA Youth Cup semi-final against Liverpool last May Picture: Barry Goodwin

“Ipswich were good enough to help us out and the lad has come in Saturday and did well,” said Andrews, who also recently brought in two Southend United youngsters, also on loan.

Samson Bello, to give his registered name, had a spell with divisional rivals Bury Town earlier in the season after signing a one-year professional contract last June with an option for the Blues to extend it by a year.

Saturday’s result, combined with Tuesday’s catch-up games for some of the sides above them, left AFC in 10th place and now nine points off the top six ahead of their final five matches.

Andrews admitted their play-off race is over, having not won in their last three matches, including one draw.

“At the end of the day it looks, hopefully, we will have a top 10 finish and if you would have offered that to us at the start of the season we would have taken that,” he said, having replaced Mark Morsley late in mid June.

“It is frustrating though as we were riding high and we knew there would be blips, especially after the (FA) cup run, which proved too big in the end.

“It’s a shame as we know it’s in them as a group but at the moment I think they rise to the challenge of the tougher teams instead of, for whatever reason, some of the ones that are down towards the bottom.

He added: “The second half of the season has been very much up and down.”

Sudbury host relegation-threatened Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (3pm).

Harry Critchley (Covid) and Reece Harris (hamstring) are both touch and go for it.

Creative midfielder Sak Hassan could have a chance of featuring after returning from international duty with Somalia.

The teenager signed from Barking over the festive period had marked his debut for the Ocean Stars with a goal and man-of-the-match display in a friendly that was a warm-up to their African Cup of Nations preliminary round qualifier with Eswatini. But he didn’t appear in either starting line-up for the two-legged tie, which saw them miss out on qualification for the 2023 tournament.

Meanwhile, Andrews admitted he will have to use forward Josh Stokes sparingly in his first team during their run-in to avoid burn-out with academy matches.

His goals saw AFC Sudbury Academy’s Boys section progress to a national and county final over the last week.

In last Wednesday’s England Colleges FA (ECFA) Knockout Trophy they won 3-0 at Market Harborough-based Brooke House College, who had beaten them in a national quarter-final recently.

In front of the onlooking Micky Adams and Simon Grayson – both staff at Brooke House – Dylan Kirk scored twice and Stokes once.

Stokes’ two goals saw them book a sixth straight Suffolk Boys’ U18s Midweek Cup final appearance with a 2-1 victory over Needham Market at Bury Town FC.

The girls bowed out of both their recent national semi-finals with last Wednesday seeing a 119 minute winner for South Gloucestershire College in a 3-2 defeat (Allen 2) in the ECFA Knockout Cup.