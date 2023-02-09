The ambition of league-leading AFC Sudbury to climb the non-league pyramid was what Reggie Lambe said was a key factor in his switch from divisional rivals Stowmarket Town.

Bermuda’s most capped player, having made his 44th appearance last June, had become a victim of the Covid-19 fallout in football, being unable to find a club after seeing his contract at Cambridge United not renewed after the shortened 2019/20 campaign.

But in December 2020 the attacking midfielder or forward who came through the ranks at Ipswich Town saw his links to Stowmarket’s ex-Blues contingent spark a move back into the game at Greens Meadow.

Reggie Lambe made his debut for AFC Sudbury in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Lowestoft Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite coming in five leagues lower than where he had been playing, it provided the Ipswich-based player a good fit with a young daughter to prioritise.

However, with manager Paul Musgrove recently resigning from Sudbury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion rivals he decided to make a change himself.

“With Muzzy leaving Stowmarket I think for me it was just time to move on and have a different challenge,” said the player who turned 32 on the day he made his Yellows debut in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Lowestoft Town.

Reggie Lambe ahead of the 2019/20 season with Cambridge United, which was his last as a full-time professional Picture- Keith Heppell

“Sudbury are doing well and they got in touch with me and I think everything just came together.

“I’m happy to be here, it was an unfortunate result in my first game but we move on and we’ll try and go back and put ourselves in a dominant position to win the league.”

And it was the ambition not just to reach Step 3 but go even further that really appealed to him when talking to manager Rick Andrews.

The player who has also had spells with Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and MLS side Toronto, said: “We are in a great position to actually win the league and if that doesn’t happen we can still make it in the play-offs.

Reggie Lambe in action for Stowmarket Town Picture: Richard Marsham

“But I think moving forward they are trying to build a team to go up and go up again so that’s something that I look forward to and something I am very keen to be on board with.”

Lambe left Stowmarket as their top scorer with 10 goals and is looking forward to helping convert some of the numerous chances he has seen his new team-mates create.

“We definitely have players who can do things one-v-one, who can get the ball in the box,” he said.

Reggie Lambe believes he can continue to climb the non-league ladder with AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“It will be good going forward and they can create stuff and I can try and get on the end of it as opposed to the other way round. I’m also happy to chip in with some assists as well.”

As well as the bonus of already knowing former Stow players Ollie Brown, Ben Hunter and Josh Mayhew, he revealed it was the comments from those he had not previously linked up with which helped him decide to joins Andrews’ side.

He said: “Some of the boys who I hadn’t played with spoke to me and said you’d be a good fit for our team, so it was very welcoming, and those kind of things swayed my decision to come.”

Lambe is also looking forward to the influence he can have on the club’s young talents.

“I think it will be good for me to be around and to see all the youths coming through and give them some important tips and help them to progress their career as well,” he said.

Sudbury head to 16th-placed Tilbury on Saturday (3pm) having seen their lead at the summit cut to a point.

"It has been amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better club to come back into football with.

"I really enjoyed my time there and I just wish the club all the best in the future.

"They have good people there and good players there as well who can keep the flow of the club going on the pitch as well."