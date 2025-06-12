AFC Sudbury have announced their eighth arrival of the summer.

The Yellows have swooped to sign Ollie Parsons, who has arrived at The MEL Group Stadium from equivalent-level Canvey Island.

The defender had initially planned to remain with the Gulls for a second successive campaign, but he has now agreed a switch to Sudbury.

New signing!! ✍️



We are delighted to welcome Ollie Parsons to AFC Sudbury! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/jKU5Cq62g7 — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) June 12, 2025

Writing on social media regarding his departure from Canvey, the former Loughborough University men’s captain said: “It is with a heavy heart that I won’t be playing for Canvey next season, as I had originally planned.

“Last season was the most significant and memorable of my career, with the Essex Cup final win the best night so far.

“However, due to the direction my personal circumstances continue to take me, I feel this is the correct decision.”

Meanwhile, on his move to Sudbury, Parsons added: “When I came here to visit the ground, the facilities and everything on offer, it provides me with the perfect platform to not only give the best football that I can, but also develop as a player and a person. It felt like a no brainer.

“I’m quite a noisy defender and I quite enjoy the physical side of the game. I’m a defend-first defender, I like my clean sheets.

“As a person I feel like I’m someone that works really hard on his game, on and off the pitch.”

Parsons made 39 appearances in the Isthmian League Premier Division last term.