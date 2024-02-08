AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has further bolstered his forward line with the addition of Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade.

The 24-year-old, who was born in London but also has Nigerian citizenship, featured for the Yellows in a pre-season friendly away at Haringey Borough in the summer but he subsequently joined Italian Serie D side Bundoni.

The well travelled player includes the likes of Bedford Town, Hashtag United, Leatherhead, Romford and Hayes & Yeading United among his list of former clubs.

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade fires in a shot for AFC Sudbury in his pre-season appearance at Haringey Borough Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Soyemi-Ololade can play as a central forward or down the left, where he was previously seen for Sudbury.

It comes off the back of the relegation-threatened Pitching In Southern League Premier Central club bringing in Luton Town loanees Jacob Pinnington (defender) and Josh Allen (striker), who are due to join training for the first time tonight.

Former Ipswich Town professional Callum Page was also brought added to their forward line from Needham Market, after Adam Mills went the other way, on January 19.

The club revealed Soyemi-Ololade’s announcement had been delayed by waiting for international clearance to come through but he will be available for Saturday’s trip to Stamford (3pm).

Manager Abbott told the club’s website: "Afo is an addition that brings power, pace and athleticism to the group. We feel he can be a match winner for us with his contribution at the top end of the pitch.

“Afo has been training with the lads for the last few weeks while we've been waiting for his international clearance to come through and he has shown the attributes we know he has.

“We're looking forward to having Afo, as well as Jacob and Josh from Luton, for the remainder of the season.”

Sudbury – who recently lost six points due to Nuneaton Borough’s demise – head to seventh-placed Stamford in the final relegation spot and five points from safety.

They will be bidding to bounce back from back-to-back defeats, following conceding a 97th minute winner on Saturday that saw Mickleover to a 2-1 victory having trailed against 10 men for most the match.