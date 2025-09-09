Head coach Danny Laws has called for improvements in the final third of the pitch from his AFC Sudbury players following Monday evening’s 2-0 defeat at St Ives Town.

The Yellows travelled to Cambridgeshire buoyed by a 2-0 victory of their own over Banbury United just 48 hours earlier – a result that halted a four-game losing streak in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

But against Ives, boss Laws felt that his side came up short in attacking areas.

AFC Sudbury head coach Danny Laws. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The difference with their chances is they’ve hit the target and we’ve not really worked their goalkeeper once,” he told the club’s social media channels.

“It’s no coincidence that the two games we’ve won (in the league), we’ve scored two goals and we’ve scored first.

“If you score first it makes life easier for you, particularly away from home and that needs to improve.

“Our entries into the final third – the volume of them is ok – but when we get there we’re not really exciting me.

“We got in the final third and did any Sudbury player really excite you in the final third? There was a lovely reverse pass from Marcel (Lewis) and Pagey (Callum Page) got in on his left foot, but that’s probably our only chance that’s hit the target.

“Collectively we’ve got to take responsibility when the ball drops to us in the box, that could be from any phase – be clinical, be exciting, be ruthless and just be better.

“Hit the target, work the goalkeeper and see if we can get rebounds because if you’ve got nil in your column then your chances of winning football matches are non existent.”

The focus now switches to Saturday and a second qualifying round FA Cup tie at home against equivalent-level Aveley (3pm).

Sudbury have won back-to-back games in all competitions at the Elite Travel Stadium, and Laws is looking to make that three victories in a row.

He added: “We’ve done well at home. We’ve progressed one round and of course we want to progress some more rounds.

“If we play like we have the last two games at home then we’ve got one hell of a chance.

“I say it every week, I want supporters to come and support us.

“We’ve won our last two home games, there’s no reason why we can’t progress in the FA Cup and we’re all focused to do that.”