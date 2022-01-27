In the wake of a second resounding defeat against a promotion rival, joint boss Rick Andrews has defended the changing nature of the AFC Sudbury squad – including moving out academy players.

There has been 39 different players used by the Yellows in competitive matches since Andrews was appointed along with Angelo Harrop as joint managers to succeed Mark Morsley in the summer.

It compares with just 22 over at Saturday’s 5-1 home victors Dereham Town and 30 at this weekend’s visitors Stowmarket Town (3pm), who are both in the top four of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table.

AFC Sudbury's management team of Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) are not overly concerned about the dip in form, saying it was always going to be part of their journey at the club Picture: Mecha Morton

The latest painful defeat saw Sudbury drop a place to eighth and four points from the last play-off spot with a game in hand on current occupiers Grays Athletic.

It also led to some public criticism of the club’s transfer policy by a few Suffolk football followers on Twitter.

Referencing that, which included criticism of letting players who had come through the academy go, Andrews said: “A few people have been mentioning the turnover of players which is interesting because if you look at the FA Cup team I think we’ve still got 10 of those players in the squad.

Academy graduate Ethan Mayhew left AFC Sudbury following this substitute appearance at Stowmarket Town to get regular football in the Thurlow Nunn League with Mildenhall Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“Yes, we’re not hiding away from the fact we’ve looked to make improvements when we can. We’ve been brave enough when those improvements have not worked out that we’ve not persevered with it.

“The main structure of the teams that beat Dartford and all that are still there.

“I think it maybe does look a bit confusing when someone comes in and then they’re gone but hey, we’re on a journey and we’re looking to improve in any area we can.

“Have we got it right at all times? Not necessarily, but we know what goes on at training and behind-the-scenes and if any player asks to leave we’re not going to stand in their way as we want players that want to be in the club.”

The AFC Sudbury players and coaching team huddle on the pitch at Stowmarket Town following their 3-0 defeat in mid December Picture: Mecha Morton

Teenage striker Shane Temple’s departure was first revealed in last week's Suffolk Free Press and added to the exits of five other academy graduates under their tenure: Freddie King, Tom Maycock, Ethan Mayhew, Isaac Skubich and Luca Collins.

“It is easy to make assumptions we are off-loading players, especially academy players, when sometimes they want to go on and play regular football which I totally appreciate,” continued Andrews.

“A lot of the academy players that have left have found football at a level slightly lower.

Shane Temple, pictured playing against Dartford in the FA Cup, is one of six academy graduates to have left AFC Sudbury since Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop's appointment in late June Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think there is only one, (Isaac) Skubich at Coggeshall, the rest at the moment have dropped down a division to get regular football, and that is not surprising as they are young lads.

“If you look at all the top teams in that (our) division, tell me how many 17, 18, 19-year-olds they’ve got in their team on a regular basis? I don’t think there will be many.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur professional Roman Michael-Percil only played two games for the club, the last of which was against Stowmarket in mid-December Picture: Mecha Morton

Dereham had raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time on Saturday ahead of Sudbury forward Jake Clowsley’s straight red card in the 69th minute for an off-the-ball incident.

A Toby Hilliard own-goal got the visitors on the scoresheet 15 minutes from time but was sandwhiched between two more goals for the Norfolk side.

“It was a poor day for us, definitely,” said Andrews.

AFC Sudbury joint manager Rick Andrews (right) brought goalkeeping coach Danny Potter (left) over from Stowmarket following his summer appointment Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think, to be fair, Dereham probably had about seven shots on target and one of them was a penalty.

“They played the conditions better than us and fully deserved the win.

“We knew coming into the club we were going to have highs and we were going to have lows. We’ve had some great highs and now we’re getting the lows that we expected, so there’s no drama.

“The only way we can fix it is on the training ground so we will just be knuckling down and putting the hard work in so hopefully we will pick up some results.”

The squad have had an extra session to prepare for Saturday’s fourth meeting of the season with Andrews’ former club, having seen Tuesday’s visit of Brentwood has been moved to March 8 due to their opponents’ county cup game taking priority.

Of hosting Stow, a side they lost to 3-0 at Greens Meadow in the league in mid-December but progressed past in a replay 1-0 following a goalless home draw in the FA Cup, Andrews said: “It will be a tough game, a good game for us with hopefully a bigger crowd.

“It will be the fourth game we’ve played them and we’re equal at the moment having both drawn one and won one so we’ll see how the boys react to that one.”

Clowsley is set to be suspended while either of Alfie Stronge (finger) or Josh Blunkell (thigh) could return in goal, if passed fit.

Put to him that Saturday’s game, against another top five team, was one they could not afford to slip up in, if harbouring play-off ambitions this season, he replied: “I wouldn’t necessarily agree with that because if you would have looked a month ago where Felixstowe were in the league you wouldn’t think they’d get even close to the play-offs and now they’re level on points with us with two games in hand.

“You put a run together and you’d be surprised how things change quickly. So I don’t think us making the play-offs if we were lucky enough to is dependent on the result against Stowmarket."

The game will mark the first anniversary of the death of Andrews' mum, with her terminal diagnosis the reason he left Stowmarker in November 2020, though he said he has 'no regrets' over that decision.

He added: "She’ll be on my mind far more than the fact we’re playing Stowmarket.”