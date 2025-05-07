AFC Sudbury have confirmed the departure of Matty Miles.

The holding midfielder was a regular in the Yellows’ starting line-up last season, racking up 41 appearances following his switch from Peterborough Sports.

However, with Miles based in Cambridgeshire and working in Peterborough, it has been decided that it is best for the 28-year-old to find himself a new club closer to home.

Matty Miles made 41 appearances for AFC Sudbury last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Miles said: “I’m truly grateful for my time at AFC Sudbury — to the staff, my teammates and especially the fans for all of the support during my time here.

“I wish the club and everyone involved all the best for the future. I’ll be supporting from afar, up the Yellows.”

Meanwhile, recently-appointed permanent boss Danny Laws added: “In different circumstances we would have loved to have Matty at the club next season.

“His application and character as well as his performances will be a big asset to his next club.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone at AFC Sudbury in wishing him all the very best at his new club.”