Having admired his quality for a number of years, joint AFC Sudbury manager Angelo Harrop is delighted to have landed George Cocklin.

The central midfielder joined the Yellows late last week and has gone on to feature in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Grays Athletic, as well as the 1-0 defeat to lower-league Mildenhall Town on Tuesday night.

Cocklin arrived at The MEL Group stadium from fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Coggeshall Town, and also includes the likes of Heybridge Swifts, Hullbridge Sports, Romford and Witham Town on his playing CV.

George Cocklin has signed for AFC Sudbury from Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech

And it is that experience – coupled with his all-round ability – that made the signing a no-brainer for Harrop and fellow boss Rick Andrews.

“I think George is a fantastic player,” said Harrop.

“Not only does he get about the park, he gives us some real athleticism and he’s a winner.

George Cocklin in action on his AFC Sudbury debut against Grays Athletic Picture: Steve Screech

“He can also really play, a real ball player that can see and pick passes.

“Anyone we bring in now will be ready for next season as well and George fits that group.

“I’ve always liked George. He’s very competitive in this league and that’s what we need – players that have done it week in, week out in this league.

“He’s a player we identified early on after coming in and it’s great to have him involved.”

As well as making an addition to the playing squad, Harrop and Andrews have also recently bolstered their backroom team.

Former Cambridge United caretaker manager Dale Brooks has joined as a coach having previously worked alongside Andrews at Stowmarket Town.

“We’ve got a young coach in Liam Joyce who is doing a fantastic job for us,” added Harrop.

Josh Blunkell, pictured with joint manager Rick Andrews, recently signed a new deal with AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech

“Brooksy has got a lot of experience and it will help to make the standards even higher in training.

“We not only want the best players, we also want the best staff and at this level he’s going to be a fantastic addition.”

Meanwhile, AFC’s young goalkeeper Josh Blunkell has made his first appearances for the England Colleges FA in the last week. His latest was against Wales on Tuesday in what was a 1-1 draw.

Harrop said: “Josh is making great progress and we believe he’ll be a top goalkeeper.”

AFC Sudbury return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action tomorrow night at Felixstowe & Walton United (7.45pm) with Harrop keen for them to show lessons have been learnt in Suffolk derbies.