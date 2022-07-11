Dale Brooks has hinted the coaching void left by Liam Joyce’s departure from AFC Sudbury could be filled through an existing squad member with former professional Lionel Ainsworth seemingly a strong contender.

The comments were made in the wake of the Yellows’ first pre-season friendly, a 1-0 victory over equivalent-level Harlow Town, at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday.

A one-on-one finish from 18-year-old Josh Stokes midway through the first half proved to be the only difference between the sides on the scoreboard on a sweltering afternoon that saw both teams utilise their full squads.

Dale Brooks is enjoying being back in the dugout in his new role at AFC Sudbury Picture: Richard Marsham

With manager Rick Andrews having been away on holiday, Brooks was left as the only senior outfield coach to take the first week of pre-season training, incorporating three sessions, after Joyce followed departed joint manager Angelo Harrop to Braintree Town.

Harrop’s exit to lead the Vanarama National League South side, who visit Sudbury for a friendly on Thursday (7pm), saw former Lowestoft Town manager and Falkirk number two Brooks moved from an overseeing backroom role to assistant manager.

Although Andrews was able to get back in time for the match in the end, it was the former Norwich City Academy chief that was left in charge, and it is something he has enjoyed.

Academy product Josh Stokes scored the only goal of the game on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham view more and purchase at: www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

“It is always nice to be closer to the front line,” said the UEFA A licence holder who previously worked with Andrews in a director of football role at Stowmarket Town.

“It was good last season, we had a good understanding with the three of us but Rick asked me if I would step up and help out.

“Football is in my blood, I’ve been doing it a long time now and I’ve been very, very fortunate to do it at the different levels and when the whistle goes on a Saturday or you start training it’s in your blood and I do enjoy it.”

Asked if there was now a vacancy in the coaching staff that would need to be filled, he said there may be the opportunity to promote from within, while also revealing one player’s new link role between the squad and staff.

Harrison Chatting, who won promotion with Canvey Island last season, made his Yellows bow in the no10 berth behind the strikers Picture: Richard Marsham

“At the moment we are okay. There is always possibilities if someone becomes available who will fit into our way of thinking and way of working,” he said.

“It is always nice to have an extra pair of hands but we’ve got some good experienced players who may well want to develop their coaching experience.

“Lionel is doing his (coaching badges) and for him to achieve his UEFA A he is going to have to do some hours of coaching as I know as I’ve been on that journey and it’s not an easy one.

New signing Ollie Brown bursts forward from his full-back position Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’ll see how it all goes. Danny Potter (goalkeeper coach) is obviously here as well and Jamie Shaw is still a player but is doing a player-liaison role that is that bridge between the players and the staff.

“It is something me and Rick spoke about so we’ve brought that in. It is good because it is someone for the players to go to as well and come to us. It is something you have at pro clubs.”

Former professional Lionel Ainsworth played as part of a front two with Josh Stokes Picture: Richard Marsham

Seven of the club’s eight new signings took to the pitch in the club’s colours in front of supporters for the first time on Saturday with striker Josh Mayhew being the one away. Joe Grimwood, who ended last season as captain, was also away along with fellow defender George Keys.

It led to Harry Critchley moving into a centre-back berth alongside new signing Joshua Pollard.

Ainsworth played up front alongside Stokes in a 4-4-2 diamond set up with Brooks pleased at the patterns of play that emerged in what was a game that seemed fairly evenly balanced.

He reflected on the contest: “Obviously the result is insignificant, it’s about getting some match minutes into the lads’ legs.

“We were very pleased as it was a very, very hot day but I thought we moved the ball well and we’ve shown good shape.

“It was everything we wanted from a first pre-season game.”

He added: “I think it was an even game. You have to make changes and give people game time and that is disruptive.

“I thought we were decent in the first half, we moved the ball well and quickly. We had one or two opportunities but really it is an extended training session. It is all about helping lads get their fitness ready for August 13.”

After appearing as a trialist for Stowmarket Town in their first two friendlies, Brooks also confirmed that home-grown full-back Ellis Girling has departed after being concerned about his playing opportunities being limited following the signing of Ollie Brown.

“He said to Rick he is going to go and try his hand somewhere else which is fair enough and good luck to him as he’s a good lad,” said Brooks.

Sudbury are set to learn their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures on Thursday but already know there will be an early match up against fellow promotion hopefuls Stowmarket Town in the FA Cup.

Brooks will be looking forward to going up against his former club in both competitions but thinks the league will be far more than a two-horse race between them, despite the pair's eye-catching recruitment.

He said: "I spoke to Muzzy (Paul Musgrove, manager) this morning and he said 'how's your luck?' We've been paired in the early rounds again but this season you've got the likes of Lowestoft which is a former club of mine, Gorleston, you've got Wroxham, so we're getting a bit more regionalised around this way which is good for this area. We all want to play as high as we can.

"What we say is good luck to everyone. It is always good to be top of the pile if we can but it will be an interesting season and is one we are all looking forward to.

"It will nice to go back to some of those clubs rather than maybe go to the Essex and London clubs. It is good for the region and area, I think."

Laws steps into new role as Power also promoted

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury have announced the previous head of their academy, Danny Laws, is moving into a new overseeing position at the club, head of football, with immediate effect. Long-time academy coach Craig Power will be stepping up into his academy position.

A statement on the club's website read: "AFC Sudbury is delighted to announce that Danny Laws has agreed to be the first holder of a new role at our football club.

Danny Laws, pictured coaching AFC Sudbury Reserves last season, has been moved into a new position at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

"With immediate effect Danny becomes head of football responsible for the continued sustained growth of the game across the whole club.

"He will have an overview across all our sides, both male and female and it's a position, with such a broad depth to our club now, that we definitely needed to fill sooner rather than later.

"Danny has been highly successful in his previous role as head of our academy which under his leadership has become nationally recognised for educational and sporting excellence.

"We are at the same time delighted to appoint Craig Power as Danny’s successor. A hard act to follow but Craig has been an integral factor in the continued success of the academy and it's fitting that we can finally elevate him in to a role that his ability and knowledge fully justifies.

"AFC Sudbury is sure that everyone will unite in wishing both Danny and Craig nothing but success in their new roles. Success which we have no doubt will be forthcoming."