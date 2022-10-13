Rick Andrews was pleased to see his AFC Sudbury side recover from what he saw as a slow start to progress past Brantham Athletic 6-1 in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday.

The Yellows were returning to action with the home first round tie for the first time since exiting the Emirates FA Cup in third round qualifying at higher-league Coalville Town a week ago Saturday.

No weekend fixture led to boss Andrews naming a strong side as he looked to put a poor recent record in the top-level county cup – having lost their opening tie in each of the last four seasons – behind them.

Jake Turner put AFC Sudbury ahead with this effort in their Suffolk Premier Cup home tie with Brantham Athletic Picture: Steve Screech

And once Jake Turner broke the deadlock in the 15th minute the goals began to flow for the hosts against their lower-league opponents.

Teenager Josh Stokes helped himself to two in six minutes from the 24th minute for a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Brantham pulled one back early in the second period through Alfie Owen-Jones but Nnamdi Nwachuku quickly put any hopes of a comeback to bed with two goals of his own in three minutes from 63.

Josh Stokes fires in his second goal and AFC Sudbury's third in the 6-1 Suffolk Premier Cup home win against Brantham Athletic Picture: Steve Screech

The rout was completed with the goal of the night four minutes from time from substitute Sak Hassan, a tight-angled effort flying into the top corner.

Andrews said: “Whether we started slowly or Brantham started quickly, for about 15 minutes we weren’t competing the way I would have liked us to.

“To be fair to Brantham we probably scored a goal against the run of play that knocked a bit of stuffing out of them.

“We then got a second and it was a going to be a long night for them.

Sak Hassan rifles home the sixth and final goal of the night for AFC Sudbury in their 6-1 Suffolk Premier Cup First Round home victory over Brantham Athletic Picture: Steve Screech

“They worked their socks off the whole 90 minutes and it was certainly a game we really needed with the lack of games due to not playing on Saturday and cup competitions.

“It was a free hit for them and a no-win for us as we were expected to win.

“In previous seasons the club have been knocked out by lower opposition four years on the bounce so it was nice to get over that initial hurdle.

“We scored some good goals and overall I think the supporters went away happy.”

It sets up a trip to Mildenhall Town in the second round (last 16) on to be played on February 21.

Tuesday’s game also saw a welcome return from a troublesome leg injury for goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, with Josh Blunkell having been recalled from his covering loan spell by Wycombe Wanderers late last week.

“Alfie played for the reserves on Saturday as well and it was the perfect timing for us with Josh getting recalled. It was nice to have him back,” said Andrews.

Long-awaited league return

Meanwhile, the Sudbury boss is looking to kickstart a winning run to make up for lost time when they host New Salamis on their return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action on Saturday (3pm).

The Yellows’ Emirates FA Cup run combined with Isuzu FA Trophy ties for upcoming opponents has seen them not play for league points for nearly seven weeks – since drawing 2-2 at Bury Town on August 29.

Despite winning three and drawing one of their four matches so far, they lie in a mid-table 11th with more than half the sides in the division having completed at least double the amount of games.

And Andrews is keen to start propelling his side up the table.

“We need to get back on the horse quickly and the games are going to come thick and fast,” he said, with AFC travelling to Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“Obviously our opponents Saturday are new to us and new to the league. They started brightly but have had some mixed results.

“We all know you need to be on your mettle in this league though and hopefully we can kickstart our season to get ourselves up the top end of the table.”

New Salamis are one place above AFC in 10th, having taken 11 points from seven matches.

Midfielder Ben Hunter will serve the last game of his suspension.

* AFC Sudbury Under-18s will be bidding to reach the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup tonight when they host Lowestoft Town (8pm).

* AFC Sudbury Women relinquished a half-time lead to lose 4-2 at home to Eastern Region Premier Division leaders Luton Town on Sunday.

Alex Penny’s 15th minute goal had separated the sides at the break but Luton scored the next four before Kaylee Dodd pulled one back.

Luke Mallett’s side begin the defence of their MH Goals Ltd Suffolk Women’s Cup at Brantham Athletic Ladies on Sunday (2pm).