A fourth win under interim manager Danny Laws has seen AFC Sudbury take control of their own destiny.

The Yellows’ revival under Laws continued last weekend when Ben Bradley’s strike sealed a 1-0 victory at already-relegated Hitchin Town.

And it was a triumph that moved Sudbury out of the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division drop zone on goal difference ahead of a crucial double-header over the Easter weekend.

AFC Sudbury have won games since Danny Laws took interim charge. Picture: Cameron Screech

However, while Laws was delighted for the players that they have been able to fight their way out of the bottom four, he is well aware that there is still plenty of work to be done.

“It was nice for the players after the final whistle on Saturday to see all of their efforts and contributions being rewarded by moving out of the relegation zone,” said Laws, who took charge of the first team last month following the departure of Marc Abbott.

“There’s been other Saturdays where we’ve won games recently, looked at the league table and we haven’t moved – that’s credit to the other teams that are down there with us.

Ben Bradley scored the winning goal against Hitchin. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s a really nice feeling for the players to have and it definitely gives them a boost.

“But there’s still more to come because the season did not end on Saturday.

“We’ve got to approach our remaining games in the same way we did on Saturday – nothing changes in that sense.”

On Easter Monday, Sudbury will travel to face a Bishop’s Stortford side that are just one place and a single point better off than Laws’ men.

But before that crunch clash, the Yellows will have home advantage on Saturday when they welcome play-off hunting Spalding United to the MEL Group Stadium (3pm).

And not for the first time during his temporary tenure, Laws is keen for the fanbase to play their part.

“It’s not a cliche – the supporters can really make a difference,” added Laws.

“We broke the 500 barrier on Non League Day against Redditch and in the next game against Stourbridge we cleared 400. When we get those numbers in and they bring the volume, that gives us such an advantage and it’s really vital.

“If you ask the players they’ll tell you better than I could because they’re the ones on the pitch and they can feel the energy it provides.

“I’d be delighted if we can match the numbers we got against Redditch and Stourbridge – it gives us a better chance of winning.”

Sudbury will have Myles Cowling available for the Easter weekend after he missed the victory at Hitchin.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Women played out a 1-1 draw with Dulwich Hamlet in their final home FA Women's National League Division One South East encounter this term.

Yasmine Drake’s second-half goal earned a share of the spoils for the seventh-placed Yellows, who will round off their league campaign on April 27 away at London Seaward.

Sudbury will also contest the final of the Suffolk FA Women’s Cup against Bungay Town at Portman Road next month.