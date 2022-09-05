AFC Sudbury’s Dale Brooks was delighted see the players had taken on board the learnings from their recent derby duel at Bury Town as they dumped their rivals out of the FA Cup with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

Just five days previously the Yellows had been caught goal in the pair’s opening league fixture, conceding twice inside the opening 22 minutes before clawing their way back to eventually draw 2-2.

Back at Ram Meadow in the FA Cup first round qualifying on Saturday, there was no repeat of that lacklustre start as Sudbury went into the interval 1-0 ahead through Nnamdi Nwachuku’s close-range finish.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate their third goal in front of the travelling fans Picture: Mecha Morton

It was then a brace from academy star Josh Stokes that ensured a comfortable passage through to set up a plum away tie at Vanarama National League South side St Albans City.

“I thought we played a lot better than we did on bank holiday Monday,” said assistant manager Brooks, a former Bury player and coach.

“We were disappointed with our first-half showing to go 2-0 down so we knew we had to up the ante here today and I think we did. Collectively we got around the field and pressed higher than what we did on Monday.

Josh Stokes played a key role in AFC Sudbury’s FA Cup win at Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“I thought we were quite comfortable. It was a great result, great for the fans and it’s always nice to try and get a bit of an FA Cup run in.”

Last season saw the Yellows memorably get through to the first round proper of the competition, earning a BBC televised home tie with near neighbours Colchester United.

Saturday’s victory has raised hopes of making more headlines with a deep journey in the competition, and although it is not their main season target, Brooks does not see why it cannot happen again.

He said: “Why not? We can all dream, can’t we? The thing is we’ve made it clear the league is our main focus but it is nice. It takes you away from the stresses and strains of the league and it gives you a chance to maybe play higher opposition as well if you get further along the ties.

Joe Grimwood shuts the door on Cruise Nydazayo during Saturday's FA Cup encounter Picture: Mecha Morton

“It is always nice to win a game of football and a local derby today.”

Stokes, 18, ensured his name went down in the fixture’s history books by playing a key role in all three goals.

After riding out some early home pressure it was the attacker’s delightful chipped pass 20 minutes in which sent Lionel Ainsworth away with Nwachuku providing the finishing touch after he had rolled the ball past the goalkeeper.

Josh Blunkell kept a clean sheet on his return on loan from Wycombe Wanderers Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite the anger the goal sparked, with Bury calling for offside, subsequent video footage posted on Twitter seemed to show Nwachuku to be level or just behind Ainsworth.

It certainly seemed to rock the Blues who lost their early rhythm with only a goalline block denying Nwachuku a second following a corner eight minutes later.

AFC Sudbury assistant manager Dale Brooks Picture: Richard Marsham

But it was Stokes who punished them further in the 57th minute, winning the race to Jake Turner’s long ball out of defence ahead of goalkeeper Lewis Ridd and providing an angled finish.

From there on Bury huffed and puffed without really bothering loaned back goalkeeper Josh Blunkell with Sudbury happy to soak up the pressure and look to hit them on the break.

And the killer goal came in the 81st minute when substitute Josh Mayhew picked out Stokes with a cross and the teenager nicely controlled and finished to put the outcome beyond any doubt.

“Josh is a fantastic player full of potential. The energy of the lad is amazing,” said Brooks of the Shotley-based third-year student.

“He gets a bit frustrated at times like most youngsters do but he just needs to get his head down and continue to try and learn and develop, doing what he did today. And I think he’s got a big future in the game as he’s a very gifted player.”

It was at the other end of the pitch that Brooks was also highly impressed with the defensive performances on show as they recorded their second clean sheet from seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

"I thought collectively we performed very well today," he said.

"I thought Josh Pollard (at centre-back) was outstanding today but so was Grimmo (Joe Grimwood) and Marley Andrews who hasn't played a lot of football before coming in and playing the last four games. Ollie Brown obviously does what he does and he's very consistent.

"Jake (Turner) and Harrison (Chatting) provided good protection in there and I thought the front four were always dangerous."

The former Lowestoft Town manager also hailed the impact of the away support at Ram Meadow.

“I would just like to say a big appreciation and thanks to the supporters,” he said.

“It was nice to see them out-singing the Bury Town supporters and they’ve turned out again in their numbers."