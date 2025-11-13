Interim head coach Tom Austin believes that AFC Sudbury will go into Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie against Hereford with a ‘little spring in their step’.

Bright moments have been few and far between for the Yellows so far this season, but they will have gained some confidence from Tuesday evening’s 2-2 draw away at Southern League Premier Central Division leaders Harborough Town.

Sudbury will be the underdogs at the weekend for the visit of their National League North opposition, but Austin has encouraged the players to embrace what he believes is a ‘free hit’.

Tom Austin (right) will lead AFC Sudbury into this weekend’s home FA Trophy tie against higher-league Hereford Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’ve got a little spring in our step now. The challenge is, can we back it up? Because that’s something we haven’t done all season,” he told the club’s social media channels.

“We’ve gone to Harborough and didn’t expect too much. We said to the lads, they’re going to score goals against you, but don’t go flat.

“It happens at this level of football, it’s about how you react and how you dig in.

“If we can do that on Saturday and cause Hereford problems, it’s a free hit for us as a club. Let’s see if we can catch them after their four hours of travel, it would be brilliant.”

Sudbury twice took the lead at Harborough through youngster Kaidon Tower-King and Liam Pearce, only for Harborough to equalise on both occasions.

Up against an opposition side that are yet to taste defeat in the league this term, it was a display that left Austin filled with pride.

He added: “I don’t think many people expected us to come here and nick a point. I’m really proud of the lads. Marcus Garnham (goalkeeper) was unbelievable and it just shows how valuable he is to our squad.

“And it’s not just him, the likes of Liam Pearce, his work-rate was phenomenal and he’s took his goal goal brilliantly.

“There’s so many individual performances that you can touch on, but I’d be here for an hour!

“Not many teams are coming to Harborough and scoring two goals – they haven’t conceded two in the league at home this season.

“That’s a big plus and overall I’m just really proud of the boys.”

After hosting Hereford, Sudbury will welcome St Ives Town to the Elite Travel Stadium on Tuesday for a league fixture (7.45pm).