Danny Laws is hopeful that his AFC Sudbury side will ‘surprise a few people’ as they prepare to start a third straight campaign in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

The last two seasons have been nervy affairs, with the Yellows engulfed in relegation battles before ultimately preserving their Step 3 status.

The second of those came under the interim guidance of Laws, who stepped into the void left by Marc Abbott in mid-March. At that point the team was languishing three points from safety, but Laws masterminded a sequence of five victories from the final nine fixtures to ensure that Sudbury kept their head above water.

Danny Laws’ new-look AFC Sudbury side will begin the new season on Saturday at home against Redditch United Picture: Mecha Morton

Laws was subsequently appointed on a permanent basis in May and while he is expecting another ‘tough’ challenge, there is a belief that the group at his disposal are capable of enjoying a more comfortable term.

“We’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be. This is a very difficult league with big clubs that are well managed and well resourced,” said Laws.

“But we’re definitely up for the challenge and I’ll be motivating the group to be the best version of themselves. If there’s one thing that people know about me, it’s that I’ll never put out a side that doesn’t fight.

Jake Turner will once again skipper AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mark Westley

“The aim is to go out there and surprise a few people. Of course the club wanted the last two seasons to be more comfortable, but it’s a tough league. We’ll be looking to put those little runs together and hopefully that moves us higher up the league.

“As a football club we believe that we belong in this league. We’ve proven it in the last two seasons and that’s what we’ll be looking to do again.”

It has been a busy summer for Laws and his new assistant Tom Austin. With a number of the previous term’s squad opting to head for pastures new, the pair have been highly active in recruitment terms.

Some of the new arrivals have previous experience of the level, but others will be testing themselves at Step 3 for the first time.

Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham is among the new arrivals at AFC Sudbury this summer. Picture: Mark Westley

Laws added: “We had some player exits. I think from the starting line-up on the day we stayed up, six of those have decided to leave the team.

“That’s fine and it means we’ve brought in quite a few new signings.

“Some of those are new to the level but we’ve been working hard to get things right in the summer and there’s been some positive signs.

“There’s been a good energy and the players want to learn. One thing is for sure, we’ll be ready for when it gets going.”

Sudbury kick off the new campaign on Saturday with the visit of Redditch United to The MEL Group Stadium (3pm), before Tuesday night they hit the road to take on Bishop’s Stortford (7.45pm).