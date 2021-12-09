A pair of away games over the next few days is set to provide AFC Sudbury with a key test of their top six credentials.

The Yellows, who bounced back from a defeat against Hashtag United with a 1-0 home success over Barking at the weekend, head to Aveley on Saturday (3pm) before a Suffolk derby at Stowmarket Town on Tuesday (7.45pm). It is then followed by a home game with Brentwood Town on December 18 (3pm).

All three sides are currently occupying top seven places in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, with Sudbury’s strong start leaving them third and three points off the top.

AFC Sudbury players observe a minute's silences for Remembrance Day ahead of taking on Colchester United in the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

Joint manager Angelo Harrop said: “This league is relentless and it is a tough, tough league.

“On paper the next three games are Aveley, Stowmarket and Brentwood – they are probably the most in-form teams apart from Canvey (Island, leaders).

“It is going to be a very tough test for us but if we want to have a good season these are the types of games we are going to have to do well in.”

AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite adding experienced non-league striker George Purcell to the squad ahead of making his debut against the club he departed from on Saturday, he says there is no expectation to maintain a push for promotion this season.

“For me it is about being realistic,” he said.

“We have been on a massive period of transition as a football club.

“Yes, we have singed some good players but they have got to buy into what we are doing and good teams are not built overnight.

Luke Hipkin's free kick beats the Barking goalkeeper to give AFC Sudbury the lead Picture: Steve Screech (53527908)

“You cannot expect to go out and sign 11 players and get promoted straight away.”

Purcell, 33, entered the non-league scene after being released from Gillingham as an under-18 and has played in the top two tiers with spells at the likes of York City, Dartford, Ebbsfleet United and Eastbourne Borough.

But it is his time at AFC Hornchurch that he is perhaps best known, becoming the Upminster club’s record goalscorer with 150 in 288 appearances.

Luke Hipkin celebrates what proved to be a match-winning goal for AFC Sudbury in their home game with Barking Picture: Steve Screech

“We wanted to make sure we have strength in depth at the club and he brings a wealth of experience to what is a largely young squad,” said Harrop.

“His record speaks for itself. He is a goalscorer that has got a great left foot and our young players will learn a lot from him, especially with his professionalism.”

George Purcell makes his debut for AFC Sudbury against the side he departed from, Barking Picture: Steve Screech (53527906)

Purcell, who scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Barking after a summer switch from Bowers & Pitsea, made his full debut on Saturday. But in a turgid match it was academy player Luke Hipkin who provided the moment of class to take the three points via his 38th-minute free kick.

Harrop said: “It was a fantastic goal and we know Luke has that in his locker. It was not the greatest performance from us but for me personally Saturday was just about getting over the line and getting three points.”

Forward Jake Clowsley (hamstring) and wideman Reece Harris (knee) are set to be back for the trip to sixth-placed Aveley on Saturday, but frontman Cruise Nyadzayo has two more games of a suspension to serve.