Mark Morsley does not believe there has been a better 45-minute display from his AFC Sudbury side this season after they came agonisingly close to claiming victory from the jaws of defeat at Basildon United.

The Yellows had looked odds-on to be heading for what would have been a sixth straight defeat in all competitions when trailing 2-0 at half-time in Essex.

But two goals in a 12-minute spell, a 51st-minute header from centre-back Danny Collinge, making his debut after joining on loan from Colchester United, and Marley Andrews finishing off a fine move, ended up seeing them to a point.

Marley Andrews marked his first Sudbury appearance with a goal. Picture: Steve Screech

With further chances created, it was the least their manager felt they deserved from the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture.

Morsley said: “The second half was the best of the season and the overall performance was really good.

“The goals we conceded were disappointing but we played with a real purpose in the second half and scored two goals while Ben Hunter hit the post, Billy Holland hit the crossbar and we had one cleared off the line.

“It was really gutting we didn’t go on to win but there was a real unity in the group and sometimes you have got to look past the results and at the performance.”

Tyrone Baker struck a 12th-minute opener from 25 yards before a mix-up in communication between Collinge and goalkeeper Luca Collins resulted in the latter bringing the attacker down for a penalty. Sonny Dutton duly doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was only seven minutes old when Sudbury halved the deficit via Collinge’s towering header which flew into the net following a deep free kick.

The pressure from the visitors ramped up and a fine passing move in the 63rd minute ended with former U’s professional Andrews providing the telling touch.

The Yellows then continued to knock on the door but could not find a winning goal.

On wideman Andrews, who scored on what was his first competitive appearance since his summer move from Stanway Rovers, Morsley said: “I am really pleased for him.

“We played him further up the pitch in a wide role and I thought he played really well.

“He was a bit rusty after his injury and he was blowing just before his goal, which gave him a boost and we managed to get 75 minutes out of him before he came off.

“He was a key signing for us so to have not have had him for a while was a blow.”

The result leaves Sudbury a point off the bottom with the side not next in action until local rivals Bury Town visit the MEL Group Stadium on Wednesday (7.45pm).

* AFC Sudbury Reserves have been given a bye into the second round of the Suffolk Senior Cup after Ipswich Town, their scheduled round one opponents, pulled their under-18s out of the competition. The young Yellows had been due to host them on October 31.

Meanwhile, the side were on the end of a 9-2 home hammering at the hands of Framlingham Town on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

They are at Norwich CBS on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to face Lakenheth on Tuesday (7.45pm).

* AFC Sudbury Women comfortably progressed in the Easter Region Women’s League Cup with a 5-0 win at home to East Bergholt United on Sunday.

Megan Partridge bagged a brace while Evie Creaton, Masie Goodwin and substitute Amy Thompson also managed to get their names on the scoresheet.

Luke Mallett’s side are without a game this weekend before heading to East Bergholt to play them in a Division One North fixture the following Sunday.