Interim head coach Tom Austin was pleased with the response from his AFC Sudbury players during Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Royston Town.

Austin did not hold back in his assessment of the performance that the Yellows produced at the weekend as they suffered a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Worcester City.

It was a display that left Austin feeling embarrassed, but 72 hours later that had made way for pride as Sudbury battled to halt a sequence of four straight defeats in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

AFC Sudbury dug deep to get a point against Royston. Picture: Mark Westley

And they did so despite having to play a large majority of the second half with 10 men following the dismissal of Finlay Corrigan.

“To a man they were brilliant,” said Austin, who has stepped up from his position as assistant to take charge of the team following the previous week’s departure of Danny Laws.

“The reaction of the lads was brilliant and to have played so long with 10 men, I’m proud of all of them for how they’ve dug in.

Interim head coach Tom Austin Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve actually created the better chances in the second half, even with 10 men. We were definitely good value for our point and we could have nicked it as well.

“But ultimately I’m really proud of the reaction. They could have gone under and felt sorry for themselves after Saturday and especially when Fin was sent off, but they kept at it.”

The challenge now is to build on that positivity – something Sudbury have found hard to do this season.

Good performances and results have seldom followed each other, but that is what Austin is calling for ahead of Saturday’s home encounter against Barwell (3pm).

“It’s about consistency with this group – it has been all season,” he added.

“We need to find a way to produce these types of performances on a more regular basis.

“We played well and beat Leiston, then we don’t build it on come Saturday. After that we play well and get a decent result against Royston and that sums us up right now.

“Barwell is another massive game for the club and if we can back Tuesday up with a similar performance then we’ll have a good chance of getting a decent result.”

And it is that clash with Barwell – as well as Tuesday night’s trip to Harborough Town (7.45pm) – where Austin is channelling his focus.

What the future holds following Laws’ departure is currently unknown, so he is concentrating on what he can influence.

“I’ve got to get the best of the players, get some good results and we’ll see where that takes us. What comes next is very much up to the club,” he said.

“It was a bit of a surprise to see Danny step down but we’ve got to stick together as a group and move forward. It feels like there is a bit of positivity after Tuesday and we need to use that over the next couple of games.”

In terms of team news, Sudbury, who have moved off the foot of the table, are likely to be without Kyran Clements for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury.

The defender/striker is currently awaiting a scan to determine the full extent of the damage he has sustained.