Head coach Danny Laws has challenged his AFC Sudbury players to turnaround their poor start to the season away from home.

All seven of Sudbury’s points in the Southern League Premier Central Division this term have been collected at their Elite Travel Stadium base.

The Yellows, who are second from bottom, are the only side in the league yet to pick up a point on their travels, with their five outings seeing 12 goals being conceded and just one scored.

Match action from AFC Sudbury’s trip to Stratford Town last weekend, which saw the Yellows lose for the fifth time away from home Picture: Mark Williamson

Sudbury’s latest loss on the road came last weekend when they went down 1-0 away at Stratford Town, who secured the spoils thanks to Owen James’ first-half goal.

And with trips to Spalding United on Saturday (3pm) and then Leiston on Tuesday (7.45pm), Laws is well aware that results on the road need to improve.

He said: “We’ve lost every single game we’ve played away so we need to address that.

“We’ve not been great in the second half away from home either. We were better in the second half (against Stratford), we’ve drawn it 0-0, whereas previously we’ve been away and lost the second half.

“But we’ve got to look at the stats and we’ve got to look at responsibility. We’ve got to try to play better individually and as a group while we travel.

“I don’t care, I’ll go on the record and say we’ve lost every midweek game and lost every away game. Players need to know that’s a stat.

“It’s up to us as staff to look at tactics and personnel, but essentially we can pick points up at home but we can’t away.

“We need to address the statistics because the statistics don’t lie. We need to pick up points away from home and we need to start doing it.

“You’ve got to take responsibility – that’s me as a manager and as a group. If you’re not winning these games or picking up points in these games, you have to address it and you have to use it as motivation – that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll go to Spalding knowing our record away from home is non-existent and we’ll be looking to get some points away from home. We’ll set up in the best possible way to do it.”