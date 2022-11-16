With their unbeaten start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division season coming to an end, AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews is hoping his side can kickstart another positive run of form in this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

Heading into Tuesday’s trip to Heybridge Swifts, the Yellows were one of just three Step 4 clubs across the entire country alongside Spalding United and Whitehawk not to have tasted a league defeat this term.

However, the cloak of invincibility slipped at the Aspen Waite Arena, where Andrews’ men suffered a 3-2 loss. But there will be no time for league-leading Sudbury to lick their wounds as they prepare to travel to face second-placed Lowestoft Town on Saturday (3pm).

Rick Andrews' AFC Sudbury lost in the league for the first time this season at Heybridge Swifts on Tuesday night. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Trawlerboys, who were relegated last term after 12 campaigns at Steps 2 and 3, are just one point adrift of Sudbury, although they do go into the game on the back of a disappointing result last time out.

Managed by ex-AFC boss Jamie Godbold, Lowestoft lost for just the second time in the league this season, going down 2-1 at mid-table New Salamis. And according to Andrews, it sets up the Crown Meadow encounter perfectly.

“Whenever you lose a game you want to bounce back as soon as possible and on Saturday there will be two good teams looking to do that,” he said.

“We’re disappointed to have lost for the first time but in a lot of ways I think this is the perfect game for us.

“They’re a very good side, they’ve made a good start and they’re at home so you’d expect them to come out and play, which will suit us.

“It will be tough like all games are in this league, but we’ll be looking to put Tuesday right and get another run going.”

Come 5pm on Saturday both teams will still have 24 matches left to play.

And as a result, Andrews has insisted that the outcome will have no definitive bearing on how the season unfolds.

“We said to the lads on Tuesday night that the loss doesn’t change anything,” he added. “It’s just one game and nothing has been won or lost.

“It’s the same on Saturday and there is such a long way to go.

“This league is so competitive. We could end up winning at Lowestoft and then not winning the next three, four or five games – anyone can beat anyone.

“In some ways the defeat might do everyone good.

“I completely understand that supporters are getting excited, and rightly so.

“They’ve had a barren spell for the last five years or so and it’s nice they have something to look forward to.

“We promised when we came in we’d be at the top end looking to get promoted and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Boss felt Yellows were worth a point

Andrews felt his side were worthy of a point as their unbeaten start came to an end on Tuesday night.

The table-topping Yellows had made a highly impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, winning 10 and drawing the other two of their first 12 fixtures.

However, it proved to be a case of unlucky number 13 at Heybridge Swifts.

“It was one of those nights in a lot of ways,” said boss Andrews. “We got caught by an early goal, dominated the ball and then they’ve had a player find the top corner from distance and you have to hold your hands up with that.

“Their ‘keeper made one or two decent saves and all in all we were disappointed to go in at half-time 2-0 down.

“We’ve been in that position before a couple of times this season and come back from it, so when we scored so early in the second half you start to think here we go again.

“But then we concede a frustrating third goal. We felt it was cleared off the line but the assistant has given it and you have to take those sort of things on the chin.

“We got another back after that but it wasn’t to be in the end.

“Heybridge are a good side, they’ll be right up there at the end of the season and after the start we’ve made you can’t be too harsh on the players.

“Did we deserve to win? Probably not. But did we deserve a point? I think that we did.

“Playing wise, we’ll play worse than that this season and win plenty of games.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but if you’d have offered me our first defeat taking this long to come and us being top I’d have snapped your hand off for it.”

Goals inside the opening 25 minutes from Kieran Jones and Sam Carter put the hosting Swifts in the ascendancy before Sudbury’s leading marksman Nnamdi Nwachuku halved the deficit 60 seconds after the restart with a header.

Darren Phillips restored Heybridge’s two-goal advantage in the 57th minute, although Sudbury felt Ben Hunter had cleared the ball before it had crossed the line.

Another header from Nwachuku got Sudbury back into the contest, but despite having 22 minutes – plus stoppage time – remaining, the away side could not force an equalising goal.

The loss on Tuesday came after Sudbury had recorded a 3-1 home victory at the expense of Grays Athletic on Saturday as Nwachuku, Josh Stokes and an own goal did the damage.