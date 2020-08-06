AFC Sudbury will enter this season’s FA Cup a round earlier than normal following a random selection process.

Traditionally, clubs at Step 4 start their road to Wembley in the preliminary round of the world’s oldest cup competition.

However, on this particular occasion, Mark Morsley’s men are set to begin in the extra preliminary round, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, September 1.

Deeping Rangers FC - FA Cup first-half action v AFC Sudbury.Sudbury goal. (39865708)

Due to the impact of Covid-19 – including the abandonment of 2019/20 league seasons from Steps 3-7 – the process of filling the slots in the qualifying rounds has had to change.

As a result, 13 sides at Step 4 across the country were required to start at the first hurdle, and Sudbury were among those to be drawn out.

It is highly likely the Yellows will come up against lower-league opposition, but boss Morsley is not expecting an easy ride.

“It’s not too bad. We’ll have to change a couple of things with our pre-season but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Morsley, who was due to oversee his first pre-season friendly of the summer last night at home against FC Clacton, with Mildenhall Town to come behind closed doors on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can get a home draw or an away one that doesn’t require us to travel too far.

“Whoever we get is going to be tough. In my experience, playing against sides that are a lower level than you in the FA Cup can be harder than facing teams at the same level or even higher.

“Little Oakley, for example, are going to be in the competition for the first time. It’s a club I know well and they are going to be buzzing. A draw like that is not going to be easy.”

